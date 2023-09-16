News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown
American XL bullies 'to be banned by end of the year'
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines

Rodney McAree looking forward to his Oval return with Dungannon Swifts after successful period at Glentoran

Dungannon Swifts boss Rodney McAree is excited to return to Glentoran this afternoon but is under no illusions about the difficulty of the task that awaits at The Oval as he aims to spring an upset on his former club.
By Johnny Morton
Published 16th Sep 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The 49-year-old took charge of the east Belfast outfit in January following the departure of Mick McDermott and successfully guided them to a spot in Europa Conference League qualifying after beating Cliftonville in their play-off.

In total, McAree only lost four of 21 games – he took over when Glentoran had won just one of their previous nine – and finished the season on a high with convincing victories over Glenavon and the Reds.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It came as a massive surprise when the former Fulham midfielder announced that he would be stepping down as Glens manager earlier this summer with McAree returning initially to Dungannon to take over more responsibility within the youth system from his father, Joe.

Rodney McAree helped Glentoran secure their spot in Europa Conference League qualifying with a play-off victory over Cliftonville. PIC: Colm Lenaghan/PacemakerRodney McAree helped Glentoran secure their spot in Europa Conference League qualifying with a play-off victory over Cliftonville. PIC: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker
Rodney McAree helped Glentoran secure their spot in Europa Conference League qualifying with a play-off victory over Cliftonville. PIC: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker
Most Popular

He was announced as Dean Shiels’ successor shortly after and picked up his first Sports Direct Premiership victory since returning to the County Tyrone club last weekend when they defeated Glenavon 3-1 at Stangmore Park.

“I'm looking forward to going back - there are a lot of good people around Glentoran,” he said. “I had a great time there and they treated my wife and I extremely well.

"I look forward to going back but we know it's going to be an extremely difficult game.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We have to look at it in a manner where we can go and get something out of the game.

"We don't want anybody talking about this being a 'free hit' - I don't like that term.

"We have to challenge ourselves to get something."

The Glentoran board moved quickly to appoint Warren Feeney following McAree’s departure and the former Northern Ireland international has only lost one of his opening seven league games in charge.

“Rodney was fantastic when he was here,” said Feeney. “He wanted to go to his hometown club which I've a lot of respect for.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"He knows the boys but we've different methods: he'll have his own methods and what he wants and I'll have mine.

"We'll look at Dungannon - they're a good side and had a good result (against Glenavon).

"It's going to be a tough, tough game – I've said this before but there are no easy games in football now.”

Shay McCartan has been one of the standout Glentoran players during Feeney’s tenure so far, scoring twice in their bright start to the season, including in last weekend’s 4-2 victory over Newry City.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

His fine form comes as no surprise to his new boss, who admits he tried to acquire his services while managing in England with Welling United.

"Shay McCartan for me at this time is absolutely fantastic,” he added. “People were saying he was taking criticism but it's how you manage him.

"I knew what Shay is all about - I tried to sign him twice when I was in England - but he's certainly doing it now for me.

"He's enjoying his football.”

Related topics:GlentoranGlenavonBelfast