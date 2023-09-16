Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 49-year-old took charge of the east Belfast outfit in January following the departure of Mick McDermott and successfully guided them to a spot in Europa Conference League qualifying after beating Cliftonville in their play-off.

In total, McAree only lost four of 21 games – he took over when Glentoran had won just one of their previous nine – and finished the season on a high with convincing victories over Glenavon and the Reds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It came as a massive surprise when the former Fulham midfielder announced that he would be stepping down as Glens manager earlier this summer with McAree returning initially to Dungannon to take over more responsibility within the youth system from his father, Joe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rodney McAree helped Glentoran secure their spot in Europa Conference League qualifying with a play-off victory over Cliftonville. PIC: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

He was announced as Dean Shiels’ successor shortly after and picked up his first Sports Direct Premiership victory since returning to the County Tyrone club last weekend when they defeated Glenavon 3-1 at Stangmore Park.

“I'm looking forward to going back - there are a lot of good people around Glentoran,” he said. “I had a great time there and they treated my wife and I extremely well.

"I look forward to going back but we know it's going to be an extremely difficult game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have to look at it in a manner where we can go and get something out of the game.

"We don't want anybody talking about this being a 'free hit' - I don't like that term.

"We have to challenge ourselves to get something."

The Glentoran board moved quickly to appoint Warren Feeney following McAree’s departure and the former Northern Ireland international has only lost one of his opening seven league games in charge.

“Rodney was fantastic when he was here,” said Feeney. “He wanted to go to his hometown club which I've a lot of respect for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He knows the boys but we've different methods: he'll have his own methods and what he wants and I'll have mine.

"We'll look at Dungannon - they're a good side and had a good result (against Glenavon).

"It's going to be a tough, tough game – I've said this before but there are no easy games in football now.”

Shay McCartan has been one of the standout Glentoran players during Feeney’s tenure so far, scoring twice in their bright start to the season, including in last weekend’s 4-2 victory over Newry City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His fine form comes as no surprise to his new boss, who admits he tried to acquire his services while managing in England with Welling United.

"Shay McCartan for me at this time is absolutely fantastic,” he added. “People were saying he was taking criticism but it's how you manage him.

"I knew what Shay is all about - I tried to sign him twice when I was in England - but he's certainly doing it now for me.