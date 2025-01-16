Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Rodney McAree says Dungannon Swifts want to “keep riding the crest of the wave” in their pursuit of a top-six Premiership finish.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Swifts have been the Irish League’s success story of the season so far, sitting second heading into Friday’s clash with Glenavon at Stangmore Park after winning 12 of their opening 24 league matches, including a statement 5-1 triumph over Crusaders last weekend.

Dungannon haven’t finished in the Premiership’s top-half since the 2009/10 campaign – they ended that term in fifth – and in 12 of the 14 seasons since have had to settle for eighth or below.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McAree has masterminded an ascension up the table while implementing an exciting brand of football – only league leaders Linfield (43) and Coleraine (37) have scored more league goals than Dungannon’s 34 – and the Blues (12) are the sole side to have registered more clean sheets (10).

Dungannon Swifts manager Rodney McAree. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)

The Swifts have collected 22 points from a possible 36 at home this season and will hope to continue fine form in County Tyrone when the Lurgan Blues, who have enjoyed an upturn in fortunes since the arrival of new manager Paddy McLaughlin, visit.

"I don't know what's possible,” said McAree when asked what could be achievable this season. “Still when I look over my shoulder, and it's maybe got a bit better over the last few weeks, if everybody wins their games in hand then they could go above us, but when I look at the games in hand it seems to be they are all against Larne.

"Everybody seems to have to play Larne so teams are going to drop points along the way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've maybe given ourselves a wee bit of a cushion at this moment in time but not a big enough one where we can relax or anything like that.

"We want to try and finish in the top-six and if we do that it'll be a tremendous success for the club. If we don't, we want to try and finish seventh.

"Having got ourselves in the position we're in, we want to keep riding the crest of the wave and see if we can remain in that position for as long as we can."

McLaughlin has only lost two of his opening six Premiership matches since succeeding Stephen McDonnell, picking up wins over Crusaders, Portadown and Ballymena while also sealing Irish Cup progression past Dundela on Tuesday evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They’ve moved 12 points clear of bottom side Loughgall and are four better off than Carrick Rangers in the race for survival and McAree feels the former Cliftonville boss has made an immediate impact in Lurgan.

"It's a Mid-Ulster derby and one we'll look forward to,” he added. “Paddy has them going in the right direction, they are working extremely hard for each other and I feel they've more energy in their team under Paddy at this moment in time, which a new manager probably brings.