Rodney McAree wants Dungannon Swifts to 'enjoy' challenge of chasing 'unbelievable' top-six Premiership finish

Rodney McAree says it would be an “unbelievable” achievement if Dungannon Swifts were to finish in the Premiership’s top-half for the first time since 2010 and wants his side to embrace the challenge of creating their own piece of club history.

Dungannon got back to winning ways in the league on Saturday with a 3-1 triumph over Carrick Rangers, which keeps them sitting in third and continues what has been a memorable campaign to date at Stangmore Park.

Only runaway leaders Linfield (54) have scored more goals this term than the free-flowing Swifts (40) while the Blues are again the sole side to have collected more clean sheets.

McAree’s men have one of the more testing pre-split schedules with next weekend’s trip to Larne followed by assignments against Ballymena United, Cliftonville, Portadown and Linfield, who could potentially be on the cusp of confirming champion status.

With only 10 points separating Dungannon and tenth-placed Ballymena, a host of teams are fighting for their spot in the European play-offs, but McAree has told his team to embrace the task ahead.

"We spoke in the changing room before the game that we have to enjoy this,” he said. "It’s a position we’ve put ourselves in, the players deserve immense credit and if we can get a top-six finish it would be unbelievable.

"There’s still a lot of work to do, a long way to go, but we’re giving ourselves an opportunity.

"It could be tough (if we miss out on top-six). I wonder myself at times if you do miss the top-six about lifting the boys again.

"We’re Dungannon Swifts – in terms of budget, we’ve the second-lowest in the league.

"People will feel like we are punching above our weight but I look around the changing room and see a lot of quality, lot of good players, and they are buying into what we’re asking them to do.

"They can achieve it. We’re going to need some luck, more results, but why not give it a go and keep fighting for it?

"It would be massive (achievement).

"Some teams might miss out if we get in the top-six but we have to take it one game at a time.

"Next up is away to Larne, a very tough game, but we showed up earlier in the season and we competed.

"We have to challenge ourselves to go there and compete again and see if we can get something.”

It was a first half flurry which set Dungannon up for their weekend success with Andrew Mitchell, Leo Alves and Adam Glenny all netting within a 19-minute spell.

"I thought for the majority of the first half we were good, played some good stuff and maybe could have created more chances than we did, but to go in 3-0 up at half-time is very satisfying,” reflected McAree. "We came out in the second half, gave a goal away and made it difficult for ourselves.

"We didn’t have the same control, same urgency, made poor decisions and picked the wrong option, like for the goal we conceded.

"We gave Carrick an opportunity, but ultimately today was all about three points and trying to get back on track in the league.