Ross Redman continues to prove doubters wrong as he pens new deal

The experienced defender had a season to remember after joining the Sky Blues last summer.

As well as helping United with his defensive duties Redman made a telling contribution at the other end providing 21 assists and three goals!

His performances earned his a number of Player of the Year gongs from the Sky Blues faithful as well as a spot in the Uhlsport Team of the Year at the NI Football Awards.

Ross Redman has signed a new deal with Ballymena United

So keeping the former Portadown man at The Showgrounds was a main priority for boss David Jeffrey with everything signed, sealed and delivered in a couple of minutes.

"When Ross came last year and joined for pre-season training, there was maybe a number of people that thought his best days were over, with him having been at Portadown and Glentoran for a long time," Jeffrey told the club website.

"His pre-season was impressive and more so he proved to be a tremendous individual, but the salient point about that time was when I asked him about his motivation for coming to Ballymena and he said he had 'unfinished business' and something to prove, perhaps more to himself than anyone else.

"When you think of the player of the year recognition from our own supporters, and being in the NIFL team of the year voted by his peers, it shows vindication for Ross and if he had things to prove then he did that beyond all doubt.

"When you look at the season he has had, and wonder if he's enjoyed it here? - when we sat down and negotiated a new contract here it took all of two minutes to agree."

Midfielder Owen McKeown has committed his future to the club.

"Owen is a young man who came up last year from Crumlin United," added Jeffrey.

"He impressed against us during pre-season, and though there were some challenges with injury, he showed his ability particularly away to Larne and then home and away to Linfield.

"We see that potential and want to encourage that further so we're delighted to be able to continue to do that over the next year.