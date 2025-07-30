Ruaidhri Higgins admits Coleraine have to 'act quickly' with key player set to miss 'considerable period of time'

Coleraine manager Ruaidhri Higgins admits his side will have to “act quickly” as they look to replace goalkeeper Ryan Schofield with the former Huddersfield Town shot-stopper set to be on the sidelines for a “considerable period of time”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Higgins has compiled a star-studded squad ahead of next season as the Bannsiders look to challenge for major honours and an important piece of the jigsaw was Schofield, who arrived in the Irish League from Morecambe this summer following the departure of Rory Brown.

The 25-year-old made 33 Championship appearances for Huddersfield while he also spent time on the books of Portsmouth alongside loan spells with Notts County, Livingston and Crawley Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Schofield was set to become Coleraine’s established number one, but he will now miss the start of the Premiership campaign after suffering an injury during Saturday’s pre-season friendly defeat to Fleetwood Town.

Coleraine manager Ruaidhri Higgins with owner Henry Ross. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)

It means Higgins and goalkeeping coach Michael Dougherty have had to move quickly as they look to fill the void and the Coleraine chief anticipates a new arrival in the coming days.

"It looks like it will be a considerable period of time,” he said on Schofield’s injury. “We have to (go into the market for another goalkeeper), we have no choice.

"We have to try and act quickly which isn’t ideal, but our goalkeeping coach Michael Dougherty is outstanding at what he does and he has his finger on the pulse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He’s got a big job on his days over the next couple of days! It’s a delicate position...it’s specialised and we’re glad that the window is open that we can act. We’ll do that in the coming days or week.”

Coleraine owner Henry Ross has thrown his full backing behind Higgins, who he brought to the club in May as Dean Shiels’ replacement, with the likes of Joel Cooper, Stephen Fallon, Kodi Lyons-Foster and Will Patching all arriving at The Showgrounds.

Former St Mirren defender Charles Dunne, who made a huge impact last term, has also signed a new contract.

Ross has previously spoken about his desire to turn Coleraine into the Irish League’s “leading club” and Higgins will be tasked with delivering their maiden Premiership title since 1974.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Derry City chief has thoroughly enjoyed working alongside Ross, who has delivered the goods both on and off the pitch.

"He’s a good man,” added Higgins. “I know he’s young and people talk about his age, but he’s very level-headed, very realistic.

"Of course he wants success but he knows things don’t just happen at the flick of a switch. We’ve started off with a good relationship and hopefully it can grow over time.

"I can’t claim to be part of some of the signings but I’ve been involved with five or six of them and we’re delighted with where the squad is at. I have loved it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The club really backed me in allowing me to bring in my own staff...they are brilliant and we’ve a really hungry group of players that want to be successful as well.