Cameron Stewart has agreed terms on a new contract extension with Coleraine

Coleraine manager Ruaidhri Higgins has spoken of his delight that defender Cameron Stewart has pledged his long-term future to the club.

The towering centre-back had entered the last year of his contract at The Showgrounds but has signed a new deal to remain on the Ballycastle Road.

Stewart, who started his career at Ipswich Town and had a loan spell at Cove Rangers in Scotland, joined Coleraine at the start of last season and has amassed 27 appearances in all competitions.

Speaking on the club website, Bannsiders boss Higgins stated how Stewart returned to pre-season training “highly motivated” despite the pair having “an open and honest conversation” during the summer about the 22-year-old’s future.

He said: "Cameron is a young centre-back with big potential.

"He possesses really good attributes; he's a crisp passer of the ball, he wins his headers and he's an athlete.

"The only thing left for Cameron is believing in his own ability as he has all the traits.

"He's a brilliant lad and we had an open and honest conversation during the off-season about his future.

"However, he returned in pre-season highly motivated and he produced excellent performances.

"He is a vital part of our squad and will continue to be that."

Stewart has featured five times for the Bannsiders in all competitions so far this season and he remarked how he is delighted to stay with a club that means an awful lot to him and his family.

“I’m delighted to sign a new deal,” he said.

“Since the gaffer has arrived, I feel I’ve done well and we are doing things right and playing the style of football that I enjoy.

“Ruaidhri and his staff look after you and they know when to put their arm around you or give you some extra encouragement.

“It is the place that I want to be for the next few years.

“Everyone knows that I went to Coleraine games when I was a child and my dad and grandfather still go every week…so I’ve that special affiliation with the club.”

With some experienced heads around him across the defensive backline in the form of Levi Ives, Charles Dunne and Kodi Lyons-Foster, Stewart acknowledged how he is like a sponge in terms of advice.

He stated: “I’m the youngest probably out of all the defenders but I think that’s really helped me learn off the likes of Charles, Kodi and Levi.

“I feel like all my team-mates have my back and vice-versa.

“I don’t mind where I play; whether that’s at right-back, centre-back or the right of a back three…as long as I’m doing my bit.

“I feel this new deal has come at the perfect time and I’m ready now to have a great season.”