Ryan Mayse's late strike helps Portadown secure point against unbeaten Linfield despite Matthew Fitzpatrick brace

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ryan Mayse’s last gasp strike helped Portadown secure a late point against league leaders Linfield after Matthew Fitzpatrick’s brace had looked to be enough for the Blues to extend their perfect start to the new Premiership campaign.

In the first match since David Healy’s Blues future was confirmed after strong links with Scottish Championship outfit Raith Rovers, Linfield once again started quickly, which has been a trend at the start of this season, with Fitzpatrick netting his maiden league goal of the campaign by showing sharp reactions to turn in Chris McKee’s dangerous cross.

The visitors continued to pressure but couldn’t find the desired end product to double their advantage and were made to pay as Ports summer recruit Ahu Obhakhan was in the right place to slam home Steven McCullough’s pinpoint delivery across the face of goal – his first since joining from Glebe North.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After an even second-half, it was Joel Cooper’s piece of quality that unlocked the Portadown defence, playing in Fitzpatrick for his second – the former Glenavon forward powering an effort into the bottom corner beyond Aaron McCarey.

Linfield's Matthew Fitzpatrick takes on Portadown's Josh Ukek. PIC: David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

There would be late drama though as in the dying seconds, Mayse reacted fastest to a loose ball and struck a fine effort into an empty net, despite the best efforts of Linfield’s defence.

The draw means champions Larne will start their Gibson Cup defence against Coleraine on Sunday now 13 points behind what will likely be their most fierce title rivals.

Having won their opening four matches of the season, Healy named an unchanged side for the fifth consecutive game while home boss Niall Currie handed a debut to Baris Altintop, who arrived on-loan from Larne earlier this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coming into this fixture, the Windsor Park outfit had scored 10 first-half goals and once again came out of the traps quickly as Fitzpatrick pounced at the back post in the sixth minute.

Cooper has started the campaign in fine form, producing a league-high seven goal contributions ahead of the trip to County Armagh, and was looking dangerous in the early stages, finding space on numerous occasions and fired an effort back off the post.

Fitzpatrick should have had his second of the match when McKee’s perfectly timed through ball sent him in one-on-one with McCarey, but his shot was straight at the goalkeeper.

Linfield had another prime opportunity to double their advantage as talisman Cooper squared for McKee in the box – once again the attempt was gratefully accepted by McCarey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Healy’s men were made to pay in the 38th minute when Obhakhan struck the equaliser having been found by another summer recruit in ex-Ballymena United star McCullough.

Linfield started quickly after the break and forged an opportunity as Ethan McGee turned over possession and played in Fitzpatrick, but his cross evaded strike partner McKee in the middle before the hosts launched an attack of their own with Scot Whiteside booked for dragging down Obhakhan.

On the one occasion of the second-half when Cooper was afforded too much space, he made Portadown pay the ultimate price with his threaded through ball perfectly placed into Fitzpatrick’s path with the striker making no mistake.

However, there would be late drama as substitute Mayse pounced on a loose ball to fire home from outside the box – much to the delight of a healthy home attendance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad