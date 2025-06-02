Portadown manager Niall Currie described news of one title-winning player’s exit as “a sad day for me personally”.

Confirmation by the Premiership outfit that Eoghan McCawl will depart Portadown this summer marks an end to the Championship title-winning midfielder’s time after a January 2023 arrival.

The former Dundela player clocked up 70 appearances for the Ports and three goals – including 11 top-flight games across last season’s injury-disrupted campaign.

“It’s a sad day for me personally,” said Currie on the official club website. “Eoghan has played a huge part in our club being in the great situation we find ourselves in now.

Eoghan McCawl (left) up against Linfield's Joel Cooper for Portadown. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

"Not only is Eoghan a wonderful person, but also a fantastic player.

"Unfortunately he had a nightmare of a season last year with injuries and that coincided with Shea (McCartan), Ben (Wylie) and Rabbi (Minzamba) coming in and being super in that position...so my only concern was always about game time for Eoghan the season ahead after last season.

"I feel that will be limited and I’ve too much love for Eoghan to not tell him that.

"He will go somewhere and play regularly like he deserves; I thank him hugely for what he gave to our club and wish him everything ahead – thank you ‘Owsie’.”

The club statement then concluded with: “Everyone at Portadown Football Club want to sincerely thank Eoghan for his commitment and contribution to Portadown Football Club over the past 2.5 years and place on record that him and his family will always be welcome at Shamrock Park”.