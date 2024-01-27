Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​The former Cliftonville and Crusaders centre-back arrived at the Showgrounds last summer as one of new boss Jim Ervin’s headline signings and immediately made an impact by scoring on debut against Coleraine.

It was during a Premiership match in October versus old club Crues that the 38-year-old, who was named Sky Blues captain for this campaign, sustained a ruptured patellar tendon in his knee which required surgery.

His absence has been felt with Ballymena currently occupying 11th spot and sitting just six points ahead of bottom side Newry City.

Colin Coates has been out of action since October due to a knee injury. PIC: INPHO/Stephen Hamilton

With 12 matches to go, including today’s home clash against Loughgall, a gap of six points has also opened up to Dungannon Swifts, who sit one place higher, but stand-in skipper Whiteside says Coates’ experience remains vitally important.

"I was named vice-captain to Coatesy and it was a role I was looking forward to learning as much as I could under Colin Coates,” he said. “Unfortunately with him picking up the injury he has, it has kind of ruled him out for the season so I've taken the responsibility in my stride of stepping up to be captain with Coatesy there in the background.

"He's definitely a big help and guidance within the role.

"He's massive around the dressing room even though he's not available to us on the pitch.

"His wealth of experience and build-up to the games and during games is massive and he's a big personality within the dressing room.

"It's something we're really grateful to have."

With huge turnover on both playing and management fronts last summer, which included the likes of Craig Farquhar, Josh Kelly and Sean Graham leaving alongside long-term boss David Jeffrey, Whiteside was anticipating a difficult season.

"There was a big turnover in the summer of players and management and it was a tough job to take on (for Ervin),” he added. “We knew it would be a process and throughout the season there would be many ups and downs this year.

"The main priority would have been to stay in the league, so hopefully we can put a run of results together and achieve that goal.

"It's going to be a transitional period for the club."

Having won three consecutive matches for the first time in a year earlier this month before recent defeats to Dungannon and Cliftonville, Whiteside is hoping his side can get back to winning ways against the Villagers, describing the run-in as “12 cup finals”.

"Prior to Christmas we built up some momentum,” he said. “Over the last couple of weeks for whatever reason, I'm not sure, we've had a couple of bad results.

"It's something we've looked at and it something we want to address and to get back to the form we were in over Christmas.

"We are aware that a gap has bridged and that's why we look at it as 12 cup finals.

"We're basically playing catch up with the results over recent weeks so it's about preparing the best we can and getting as many wins as we can within those 12 games.