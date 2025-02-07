Rabby Minzamba is drawing on past experience gained from seven moves across three years to help adjust to the fresh challenge of Irish League football.

The Dublin-born 22-year-old has enjoyed a growing influence in the heart of the Portadown midfield since his January switch and Minzamba feels previous moves can only prove beneficial towards a smooth transition.

Offering energy in the engine room alongside a spot on the scoresheet and hand in Ports goals at the attacking end, Minzamba is keen to play his part across the second half of the season.

Promoted Portadown kick off the weekend programme fifth in the senior standings after a return by the four-time top-flight title winners as Championship champions.

Portadown's Rabby Minzamba (left) on show in the recent away draw at defending Sports Direct Premiership champions Larne. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

The 1-1 away draw with defending champions Larne from a goal down offered a recent boost following some disappointing results around the festive period and now the Ports visit Cliftonville on Sunday for a Sky Sports-televised clash.

"I knew a little bit about the Irish League, being from down south you hear about it and when younger I would've played against teams across the border,” said Minzamba. "It's a league constantly growing, so good to see.

"Sometimes you come in and feel comfortable, sometimes it takes a while to adapt to the league and level.

"But because I've moved around and been exploring different teams then I'm used to it coming into a new changing room and being myself.

"I back my ability to earn the respect of the other players.

"I started off playing in Dublin where I'm from and got an opportunity to continue my studies over in England so was in Bristol playing for clubs around the National League set-up.

"I made a decision to come back home and assess my options and ended up at Portadown, so am enjoying it.

"It's a strong league, one with a lot of publicity.

"Obviously it can be tough...coming in fitness-wise getting up to speed.

"It was about being patient and keeping myself up-to-date.

"The lads have been top-end, a great group...everyone around the club has been fantastic."

Minzamba made his debut in the Ports’ shock Irish Cup exit to second-tier Annagh United but he is relishing a big push over the rest of the Sports Direct Premiership campaign.

"It's a credit to the club the position we're in at the moment,” he said. "You want to be in a winning team, a team that's looking up the table rather than looking down.

"It's also easier to come in and express yourself and show your football.

"I've played in England and the League of Ireland but it's been really good (in the Irish League)...passionate fans.

"I'm enjoying it so far.

"The boys were flying before I came in, to be fair, performances recently have been pretty good but it's just cutting out the sloppy mistakes and small errors.

"There's still a positive mood in the dressing room and around the club.”

Now, following the Larne draw last weekend, Minzamba will bid to bank further gains on the road at Solitude.

"Cliftonville are a very, very good side, organised and a tough test,” he said. "We don't fear anyone in this league, we go in thinking we can get a result.

"Obviously you respect them but we back ourselves as a group.

"In the last performance against Larne, another very good side, we were confident.