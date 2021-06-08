Shayne Lavery completes switch to Championship side Blackpool

The former Linfield striker, who netted 30 goals as the Blues completed a League and Cup 'Double' last term, has agreed a two-year contract, with an option of a further 12 months.

“I’m very excited. Blackpool’s a massive club and I’m glad to get the deal done," he told the club website.

"I feel like I’ve proved myself back home this season and I’m now looking to test myself at the next level.

Shayne Lavery has been capped seven times for his country

“I had mixed emotions last week lifting the league and cup with Linfield, knowing in the back of my head that I’d be moving on, but I’ve loved my time there and I’m very grateful for everything they’ve done for me.

“I’m now joining a Blackpool team that has played well all season, and it was amazing to see them become one of the three teams promoted. I watched the play-off final myself, and I’m just excited to come and play for the Blackpool fans in the Championship now.”

Seasiders boss Neil Critchley says Lavery, who created history by becoming the first player to be named the Ulster Footballer of the Year and Young Player of the Year in the same season, has the perfect character for his squad.

“Having first been aware of Shayne when coming through the academy system at Everton, he’s gone back over to Northern Ireland and had two fantastic years for Linfield, where his goalscoring record is phenomenal.

"He’s won numerous awards and now become a full international for his country.

“At 22, we’re getting somebody who is hungry and ambitious to come and prove himself.

"He’s a very humble individual and his character fits in perfectly with the squad we have here.

“On the pitch, he’ll bring pace, energy and scores different types of goals. We’re all looking forward to working with him.”

