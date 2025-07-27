'She will always be part of this club': Ballymena United unveil third kit featuring Sky Blue ribbon in honour of Lydia Ross

Ballymena United have unveiled their third kit for the upcoming season in honour of Lydia Ross, who tragically passed away in December 2023, with father Paul saying “she will always be part of this club”.

Lydia was an avid Ballymena supporter, following the Sky Blues home and away alongside her father, but lost her life following a car crash in Aghadowey aged 21.

The Irish League football family was plunged into mourning after losing a valued member of the community and her memory has lived on through Paul selling ribbon badges with money raised donated to Air Ambulance Northern Ireland.

That Sky Blue ribbon has now been printed on Ballymena’s third kit ahead of the upcoming season with the County Antrim club confirming a contribution from all shirt sales will be donated to Air Ambulance NI.

"We lost Lydia on December 29, 2023,” said Paul in a video posted by Ballymena. “It’s something you’re never prepared for and we still have to pinch ourselves.

"We came here every other week and followed Ballymena home and away. We had some great times, some not so great times. We’ve been to cup finals with the club and loved every minute of it.

"Unfortunately we didn’t get to see them win a trophy but the journey was amazing. The family, the friends, it was just so memorable and precious moments with my daughter.

"There were so many highlights – beating Coleraine is always a highlight, but just the friendship and fellowship we’ve gained over the years, the players were all fantastic.

Ballymena United supporter Lydia Ross sadly lost her life aged 21 in December 2023. (Photo by Ross family via PSNI)

"All I can say to people, especially parents, is do as much as you can with your children, take photographs...Lydia and I would have taken selfies and she’d say ‘daddy, not another one!’.

"She loved the craic, she loved her friends, she loved Ballymena. There are so many memories that proves Ballymena United is more than just a football club.”

Paul, alongside BBC’s Joel Taggart, organised ‘The Longest Day’ golf marathon, which was held at Galgorm last month with a host of famous faces, including former Northern Ireland footballers Steven Davis, Stuart Dallas and Chris Brunt, playing four rounds in one day.

They raised over £6,000 for Air Ambulance and Paul has thanked his beloved Ballymena for honouring his daughter.

Ballymena United's third kit featuring the Sky Blue ribbon. (Photo by Ballymena United)

"It has given us great strength, but to have it on the shirt is just amazing,” added Paul. “I’ll finish by thanking Ballymena United for all they’ve done so far, not just with this gesture but for reminding us that Lydia will always be remembered.

"I know she will always be part of this club and we can’t thank them enough.”

Ballymena manager Jim Ervin was also featured on the unveiling video, adding: "Sometimes football is about more than just a game, it’s about family, memory and the community that carries us through.

"The Sky Blue ribbon represents Lydia Ross, a daughter, a sister, a part of our Sky Blue family.

"Every time this kit is worn, we remember not just the loss, but the love and strength of those who remain.”