Stephen Baxter feels Larne 'very pleased to see the final whistle' after match decided by 'two fine margins'

Carrick Rangers manager Stephen Baxter praised the performance of his side during their 2-0 Premiership defeat to Larne, who he feels “were very pleased to see the final whistle” at Inver Park.

The Inver Reds took a first half lead through Matty Lusty with the striker finishing off a fine attacking move which included contributions from Conor McKendry and James Simpson mere seconds after Carrick felt they’d earned a corner at the other end.

Larne doubled their advantage in the closing stages when Dan Bent pounced on a Nathan Gartside error to tap in from close range – the Gibraltar international netting his third league goal of the campaign and second in as many matches.

Despite the result, Baxter was full of praise for his players and felt the fixture was decided by “two very fine margins”.

Carrick Rangers manager Stephen Baxter. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)

"We were fairly sure that it was a corner kick to us down at this bottom end of the pitch,” he said. “Danny (Gibson) heads the ball against the lad. We weren't sure if it was a handball, the worst case scenario was a corner.

"The referee gives Larne the ball and they break up the pitch and score a goal, so that's the disappointment and it's the fine margins because Larne weren't in our area threatening as they had a lot of the ball in their own half, which we allowed them to have.

"But they didn't really threaten us and we were very well set up here today. We had a couple of chances of our own which we just didn't manage to take.

"So I think Larne were very pleased to see the final whistle because the second goal came as a bit of a fluke...we've come here and played very well.

"We were the team in the second half that was on the front foot. In the last 20 minutes we were really good.

"To come up against a full-time team in Larne who play so well and are going to be in the mix here trying to win the league this year, we've come in and given a good account of ourselves.

"So you have to be pleased with the performance level. Some outstanding performances in our team today, but it's still not enough to get over the line and that's a disappointment.

"Larne are a full-time team with a huge budget, a large crowd, well set-up, so for a team that is new in its formation in many ways as regards to the team that I'm trying to produce and compete with the full-time teams is difficult given the huge gulf in the budgets.

"But there wasn't a big deal between those two teams today.”

Carrick showed increased attacking intent in the second half and enjoyed a promising period after the break – something which Baxter was thrilled to see.

"I was delighted with the response,” he added. "We were magnificent, we carried the threat, we were pushing up at all moments of opportunity and also making sure that we were well covered.

"So we've played very well here today. Take nothing away from the performance, but it's still not enough.