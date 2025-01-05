Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Carrick Rangers manager Stephen Baxter slammed “absolutely pathetic” defending from his side as they recovered from being both 2-0 and 3-2 behind to secure Irish Cup progression past Newry City in a seven-goal thriller.

Lorcan Forde and Ryan McNickle both struck early for the visitors, who currently sit 11th in the Championship, before Nedas Maciulaitis and Seanan Clucas responded for Carrick, but Baxter’s men then fell behind again as Jamie Doran – signed on-loan from Glenavon earlier in the week – marked his debut in fine style.

Danny Gibson levelled in what was a frantic 32-minute period which produced six goals and shortly after half-time Luke McCullough scored what proved to be the winner, setting up a trip to Ballinamallard United.

The irony of the Taylors Avenue classic is that Carrick were coming off the back of three consecutive Premiership stalemates, drawing 0-0 with Loughgall, Larne and Crusaders, while only Linfield (five) have conceded fewer goals than their eight across the last 10 league matches played by each top-flight side.

Carrick Rangers manager Stephen Baxter. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker)

While unhappy with the defensive showing, Baxter reserved special praise for Maciulaitis, who netted his third goal of the season, alongside both Ethan Boyle and Reece Webb after the January recruits made their club debuts.

"It was a typical cup tie,” Baxter told the club’s media channel. “I knew Newry would come here and have a right good go at it because they've nothing to lose with a good young team.

"Our defending, which has been superb for the last six to eight weeks, was absolutely pathetic. We'll be disappointed with that.

"Two of the three goals were so avoidable it's untrue and that's a huge disappointment, but credit to the team...2-0 down and 3-2 down there was no panic, we played our football and got in really good areas.

"Nedas Maciulaitis was magnificent out there, what a performance. The last 20 minutes we should score four more goals - we got through with the goalkeeper to beat and should really be tucking those goals away.

"There's a bit of disappointment with our defending in the first 20 and finishing in the last 20, but the bit in the middle where we scored the goals to win was very good.

"I thought Ethan Boyle came in and did very well...his work rate and contribution was super and I also thought young Reece Webb was super as well."

Baxter won four Irish Cup crowns during his near two-decade reign as Crusaders boss and has experienced every emotion football has to offer.

He’s well aware of what it takes to navigate a team through the competition and says it often requires a different approach compared to the league campaign.

"It's cup football...you're either in the tournament after the match or you're out and if you defend your box all afternoon you won't score and you'll be out,” he added. “In cup football you tend to open up a bit and have a go at it.

"You'll get a lesser team in terms of what division they are in coming to your ground and throwing the kitchen sink at you and you have to be prepared for that.