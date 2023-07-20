Paul Heatley bagged the all-important winning goal to send the Shore Road ground into raptures.

It was always going to be a tight, tense affair after both teams battled out a 2-2 draw in Finland.

But it was a deserved win and the Crues will now face Norwegian side Rosenborg at home next week.

Paul Heatley slots home the game's decisive goal at Seaview in Crusaders' Europa Conference League victory over FC Haka. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

After a tight, tense opening, Crues’ Billy Joe Burns was right out of luck on seven minutes when Ben Kennedy’s corner broke kindly only to see his shot charged down by giant defender Anthony Herbert.

The visitors looked neat and tidy on the ball and always dangerous on the break.

The Crues then threatened from a set-piece as defender Ryan Mahuta chopped down Ross Clarke, whose free-kick found the head of Adam Lecky but he could only flick his effort wide.

Clarke and the over-lapping Burns were causing problems for the visiting defence and in another raid, the flying winger attempted to catch goalkeeper Aatu Hakala napping but the latter got down smartly to save at his near post.

After soaking up most of the first-half pressure, the Finns created their first chance of the night five minutes before the break.

Mahuta fired in a great cross from the left, which was helped on by Oliver Whyte to Loan Rogerson, whose first-time shot was brilliantly blocked by the alert Jarlath O’Rourke.

Baxter’s team reappeared for the second half with all guns blazing and Jordan Forsythe was right out of luck on 47 minutes. Burns’ deep cross was cleared by Herbert to the midfielder on the edge of the box, but he fizzed his shot inches wide of the target.

And they almost achieved the breakthrough they craved on 52 minutes. Lecky combined with Heatley to create the chance for Philip Lowry, who managed to flick the ball past goalkeeper Hakala only for Herbert to get back to scuff the ball off the line.

They came even closer five minutes later. Clarke’s cross from the right was cleared by defender Niklas Friberg to Heatley, who couldn’t believe his luck when his first-time shot ricocheted off the base of the post.

But Haka were always a threat on the break. Danger man Stavros Zarokoastas punched the ground in frustration when he could only balloon a cross from Rogerson on to the Shore Road before Juan Lescano forced Jonny Tuffey into a save.

The ground erupted on 73 minutes when Heatley struck gold for the home team.

It’s a goal that will give Herbert nightmares because he had his pocket picked by the live wire striker and, after a 20-yard dash, he superbly flashed the ball into the bottom corner.

CRUSADERS: Tuffey, Forsythe, Larmour, O’Rourke, Burns (Winchester, 65), Clarke (Weir, 84), Heatley, B.Kennedy, McKeown, Lowry, Lecky (Owens, 65).