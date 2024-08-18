Watch more of our videos on Shots!

While too early to give a proper diagnosis on the injury which forced Jack Malone to be stretchered off during Glenavon’s 2-1 Premiership defeat against Cliftonville, manager Stephen McDonnell fears the issue could be “major” for his midfield maestro.

On the stroke of half-time, Malone went down holding his leg in the middle of the Mourneview Park pitch and after prolonged treatment from medics on both sides, the 24-year-old was carried off to rapturous applause.

Malone has been one of Glenavon’s shining lights since McDonnell arrived in Lurgan and scored six Premiership goals last term – the club’s joint-highest return alongside Aaron Prendergast, who has since departed for a loan spell at Dundela.

He could now be set for a spell on the sidelines if first fears are realised and McDonnell admits it would be a huge blow to his side as they continue to look for their first league points of the new campaign.

Glenavon's Jack Malone is stretchered off. PIC: Alan Weir/Pacemaker

"Nothing yet,” he said when asked for an update on Malone. “Absolutely (it’ll be a blow if he’s out for a while). He’s a key player, a top player and one of the better young midfielders in this league.

"We’ll just have to wait and see what comes of that – hopefully it’s nothing too major but unfortunately it looks major. We haven’t got a clue yet (on the injury). Our physio doesn’t know yet – he’s away to the hospital for further assessment. It didn’t look good. I didn’t see it happening at the time.”

Having went 2-0 behind after goals from Joe Gormley and Shea Gordon in either half, the hosts began to apply significant pressure on Cliftonville and were rewarded when James Doona’s powerful strike pulled one back in the 71st minute, but ultimately couldn’t find the desired equaliser.

McDonnell was pleased to see improvements from his side’s opening defeat to Carrick Rangers and remains confident that trend will continue.

"We deservedly got back into the game and in the last 25 minutes we camped in their half and had multiple crosses – it was the final ball,” he added. "We were very, very good so I’m more than happy with the performance.