Glenavon manager Stephen McDonnell labelled his side’s performance during their 3-0 Premiership defeat to Glentoran as “unacceptable” – but isn’t worried about a current lack of cutting edge in front of goal after failing to score for an eighth league game this season.

The Lurgan Blues fell behind early to a stunning Danny Amos strike and barely seconds after the break found themselves 2-0 down as former Birmingham City youngster Finley Thorndike scored his first goal since arriving at The Oval.

Any hope of a late comeback was thwarted in the 72nd minute when Dylan Connolly latched onto a poor back pass before rounding Gareth Deane and slotting into an empty net.

While Declan Devine’s men moved into third with three points at Mourneview Park, Glenavon’s winless league streak extended to five games – a run in which they’ve failed to score four times – while they were also eliminated from the BetMcLean Cup on Tuesday by Championship outfit Armagh City.

Glentoran's Dylan Connolly celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during their win over Glenavon at Mourneview Park. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker)

No team has netted fewer (11) than the County Armagh side so far this season but McDonnell says work will continue to find a solution.

"I'm not worried - there's no point getting worried,” he told the club’s media channel. “If I'm getting worried then what message am I sending to the group?

"We'll keep coming in, working hard and trying to put the ball in the net. It's a wee bit of luck...Davy (McDaid) has an opportunity, Michael (O’Connor) is unlucky in the first half. We are having a bit of bad luck in that sense but you have to create your own luck too.

"Unfortunately we can't legislate for poor individual errors. It isn't something we've done this season give up too many poor individual goals and if truth be told, Glentoran haven't had to work for today's victory in relation to the goals we've gave away.

"I've spoken to the players in-depth in there but the reality is it's unacceptable so it's a really poor day in that sense. I thought we were quite competitive in the first half and were unlucky probably not to equalise through big Mick (O'Connor) and looked more on the front foot, but when you come out and concede after 40 seconds...it's a poor clearance from Barney (McKeown) and he has held his hands up.

"Holding hands up isn't what we need at the moment. We're then trying to make an attacking change to get back in the game and it's a poor decision (from Keith Ward for the third goal) which has killed off the tie."

Glenavon’s league showdown with Dungannon Swifts next weekend has been thrown into doubt after McDonnell confirmed both Harry Lynch and Paul McGovern have been selected by Northern Ireland U19s for upcoming fixtures against Denmark, Israel and Albania.

With the Lurgan Blues sitting 10th after 16 matches – four points ahead of bottom side Loughgall and three better off than Carrick Rangers – McDonnell concedes his side are where they currently should be.

"If the game goes ahead, we'll have to get back to basics,” he added. “We have to get back to being a difficult team to beat and the message has been relayed to the group that we are probably going to be going for more sturdiness in the coming weeks.