Storm Darragh: Number of Irish League matches called off and pitch inspections set around Northern Ireland

A number of Irish League matches have either been called off or are set for pitch inspections after Storm Darragh raged through Northern Ireland last night and into Saturday morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With heavy rainfall and the BBC reporting that wind gusts exceeding 60mph were recorded at different parts of the country, all NI railways and Enterprise services have been suspended while flights and ferries have also been impacted.

Almost every council announced its parks, cemeteries, playgrounds, civic dumps and household recycling centres will be closed for the day, while Stormont pleaded with people not to set foot in forests or country parks as they could be in danger from falling branches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The public were asked to limit themselves many to essential journeys only for most of Saturday.

A number of Irish League matches have been called off on Saturday, including Glentoran's home Premiership clash against Ballymena United. (Photo by Russell Pritchard/Presseye)

Several harbour piers as well as council-run outdoor leisure spaces, sports pitches and golf courses will be shut down too – and while civic authorities hoped to get their facilities reopened on Sunday, they warned the public to expect delays while safety checks are carried out.

It has had an impact on local sport with Glentoran’s home Premiership fixture against Ballymena United now postponed after The Oval failed a pitch inspection at 10:30am while Glenavon have confirmed their match versus Crusaders at Mourneview Park has been called off due to safety concerns.

Meanwhile, Loughgall’s home clash with defending champions Larne is set to go ahead after Lakeview Park passed a pitch inspection on Saturday morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement from Glentoran read: “Glentoran FC can confirm today’s Sports Direct Premiership fixture against Ballymena United at The BetMcLean Oval, scheduled to kick off at 3.00pm, has been postponed.

“This decision has been taken following a comprehensive assessment of the adverse weather conditions caused by Storm Darragh. The combination of persistent heavy rain and strong winds has created conditions deemed unsafe for players, staff, volunteers, and supporters of both clubs.

“Details on the rearranged fixture will be announced in due course via the club’s official website and social media platforms.

“All tickets purchased for the original fixture will remain valid for the rearranged fixture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank supporters for their patience and understanding during these challenging weather conditions.”

Four matches in the Premier Intermediate League have been called off as Queen’s University vs Banbridge Town became an early casualty on Friday before Tobermore United vs Oxford Sunnyside, Knockbreda vs Lisburn Distillery and Rathfriland Rangers vs Moyola Park were also postponed.

A Championship fixture between Dundela and Institute is set to go ahead after Wilgar Park passed a pitch inspection at 9:45am this morning.

At time of writing, no further pitch inspections have been called around the Irish League but it’s encouraged that supporters keep up to date on the official Northern Ireland Football League social media channels before travelling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Storm Darragh hit the UK on Friday, sparking two severe wind warnings covering all of Northern Ireland from the Met Office.