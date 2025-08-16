Cliftonville and Coleraine played out a goalless draw as defences were on top at Solitude.

Here’s a story of the match from north Belfast.

3: Rory Hale picks up possession 25 yards from goal and nails an effort over the bar.

9: First chance for the visitors as Lewis McGregor centres the ball for Levi Ives but the full-back has a strike saved.

26: Big opportunity for the Bannsiders as Joel Cooper slips in McGregor on the right-hand side. His cross meets Jamie Glackin who can’t steer his attempt on target.

27: Another chance for Coleraine as Cooper picks up the ball at the edge of the box but his low drive fizzes wide.

45: A lovely struck free-kick by Will Patching fizzes inches wide of the far post.

H-T: Cliftonville 0 Coleraine 0

65: Dylan Boyle has a snapshot for the visitors which sails harmlessly off target.

71: Cliftonville should be ahead as Eric McWoods does tremendously well on the right-hand side. The speedy striker centres the ball for Ryan Curran but he fires wide.

77: Cliftonville are awarded a free-kick 25 yards from goal with Adebayo Fapetu curling over the bar.

81: A dangerous ball into the box by Cooper is just too high for McManus who can't steer his header on target.

90: Dean Jarvis somehow clears the ball at the back post as Joe Gormley looked like pouncing.

F-T: Cliftonville 0 Coleraine 0

CLIFTONVILLE: Morrison, Pepper (Fapetu ‘72 mins), Lavery, Addis, Wilson, Campbell (McWoods ‘41 mins), Hale, Curran (Gormley ‘72 mins), Conlan (Glynn ‘56 mins), Casey, Keaney.

Subs Not Used: Ridd (GK), Falls, Barr.

COLERAINE: Harris, Kane, Boyle, Lyons-Foster, McGregor (Doherty ‘76 mins), Patching, Shevlin (McManus ‘62 mins), Cooper, Ives (Jarvis ‘76 mins), Glackin (McGonigle ‘90 mins), Dunne.

Subs Not Used: Harris (GK), Long, Stewart.