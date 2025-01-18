Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Cliftonville recorded a first league win since November 23 thanks to goals by Jonny Addis and Stephen McGuinness to see off a stubborn Loughgall side

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

F-T: Cliftonville 2 Loughgall 0

93: GOAL - Cliftonville 2 (McGuinness) Loughgall 0

Pettifer's shot is saved by Gartside but McGuinness angles home the rebound

Cliftonville and Loughgall players ready for the second-half kick-off in the Sports Direct Premiership. (Photo by National World)

89: Ferris knockdown drops for a stretching Boyd but the ball travels to Odumosu

81: SUB (Loughgall) - Boyd on for Gibson

80: SUB (Cliftonville) - Ojo on for Markey

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

74: SUBS (Loughgall) - McCaffrey and Waide on for Norton and Mahon

71: SUB (Cliftonville) - Madden for Wilson

70: McCloskey whips over a cross from the right and Mahon's ball drops for Norton but Cliftonville race out to block the shot

60: SUBS (Cliftonville) - Corrigan and Pepper on for Glynn and Lowe

54: YELLOW (Cliftonville) – Lowe

51: GOAL – Cliftonville 1 (Addis) Loughgall 0

Addis – completely unmarked – racing in to head home Pettifer’s simple scooped free-kick to the centre of the penalty area

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

50: Markey cross from left to right picked up by Lowe but Rea steps in to make the block

47: Mahon battles to carve out some space and fires just wide of the post under pressure

H-T: Cliftonville 0 Loughgall 0

43: Ferris has the ball in the Cliftonville net - but an offside flag rules out the Loughgall goal

34: Markey's cross from the right is attacked by Pettifer but Carroll steps in to clear the threat

33: Gynn drive over the bar from distance

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

21: Carroll header hits the post and comes back off the frame of the goal before Cliftonville hack clear

7: Mahon's free-kick delivery offered a threat in the Cliftonville box but lacked any decisive touch

CLIFTONVILLE: David Odumosu, Jonny Addis, Arran Pettifer, Shea Kearney, Ryan Curran, Kris Lowe, Ryan MArkey, Micheal Glynn, Odhran Casey, Harry Wilson, Stephen McGuinness.

Subs: Lewis Ridd, Conor Pepper, Destiny Ojo, Luke Conlan, Ryan Corrigan, Coran Madden, Joe Sheridan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LOUGHGALL: Nathan Gartside, Jamie Rea, Ben Murdock, Tiernan Kelly, Nathaniel Ferris, Robie Norton, Jordan Gibson, Robert Mahon, James Carroll, Adam Towe, Conor McCloskey.

Subs: Berraat Turker, Ryan Waide, Luke Cartwright, Lee McMenemy, Lewis Francis, Jay Boyd, Fra McCaffrey.