STORY OF THE MATCH: Cliftonville 2 Loughgall 0 - Reds post first league win since November
F-T: Cliftonville 2 Loughgall 0
93: GOAL - Cliftonville 2 (McGuinness) Loughgall 0
Pettifer's shot is saved by Gartside but McGuinness angles home the rebound
89: Ferris knockdown drops for a stretching Boyd but the ball travels to Odumosu
81: SUB (Loughgall) - Boyd on for Gibson
80: SUB (Cliftonville) - Ojo on for Markey
74: SUBS (Loughgall) - McCaffrey and Waide on for Norton and Mahon
71: SUB (Cliftonville) - Madden for Wilson
70: McCloskey whips over a cross from the right and Mahon's ball drops for Norton but Cliftonville race out to block the shot
60: SUBS (Cliftonville) - Corrigan and Pepper on for Glynn and Lowe
54: YELLOW (Cliftonville) – Lowe
51: GOAL – Cliftonville 1 (Addis) Loughgall 0
Addis – completely unmarked – racing in to head home Pettifer’s simple scooped free-kick to the centre of the penalty area
50: Markey cross from left to right picked up by Lowe but Rea steps in to make the block
47: Mahon battles to carve out some space and fires just wide of the post under pressure
H-T: Cliftonville 0 Loughgall 0
43: Ferris has the ball in the Cliftonville net - but an offside flag rules out the Loughgall goal
34: Markey's cross from the right is attacked by Pettifer but Carroll steps in to clear the threat
33: Gynn drive over the bar from distance
21: Carroll header hits the post and comes back off the frame of the goal before Cliftonville hack clear
7: Mahon's free-kick delivery offered a threat in the Cliftonville box but lacked any decisive touch
CLIFTONVILLE: David Odumosu, Jonny Addis, Arran Pettifer, Shea Kearney, Ryan Curran, Kris Lowe, Ryan MArkey, Micheal Glynn, Odhran Casey, Harry Wilson, Stephen McGuinness.
Subs: Lewis Ridd, Conor Pepper, Destiny Ojo, Luke Conlan, Ryan Corrigan, Coran Madden, Joe Sheridan.
LOUGHGALL: Nathan Gartside, Jamie Rea, Ben Murdock, Tiernan Kelly, Nathaniel Ferris, Robie Norton, Jordan Gibson, Robert Mahon, James Carroll, Adam Towe, Conor McCloskey.
Subs: Berraat Turker, Ryan Waide, Luke Cartwright, Lee McMenemy, Lewis Francis, Jay Boyd, Fra McCaffrey.
Referee: Steven Gregg.
