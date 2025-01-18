STORY OF THE MATCH: Cliftonville 2 Loughgall 0 - Reds post first league win since November

Patrick Van Dort
By Patrick Van Dort

News Letter sports editor

Published 18th Jan 2025, 16:58 BST
Updated 18th Jan 2025, 17:04 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Cliftonville recorded a first league win since November 23 thanks to goals by Jonny Addis and Stephen McGuinness to see off a stubborn Loughgall side

F-T: Cliftonville 2 Loughgall 0

93: GOAL - Cliftonville 2 (McGuinness) Loughgall 0

Pettifer's shot is saved by Gartside but McGuinness angles home the rebound

Cliftonville and Loughgall players ready for the second-half kick-off in the Sports Direct Premiership. (Photo by National World)Cliftonville and Loughgall players ready for the second-half kick-off in the Sports Direct Premiership. (Photo by National World)
Cliftonville and Loughgall players ready for the second-half kick-off in the Sports Direct Premiership. (Photo by National World)

89: Ferris knockdown drops for a stretching Boyd but the ball travels to Odumosu

81: SUB (Loughgall) - Boyd on for Gibson

80: SUB (Cliftonville) - Ojo on for Markey

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

74: SUBS (Loughgall) - McCaffrey and Waide on for Norton and Mahon

71: SUB (Cliftonville) - Madden for Wilson

70: McCloskey whips over a cross from the right and Mahon's ball drops for Norton but Cliftonville race out to block the shot

60: SUBS (Cliftonville) - Corrigan and Pepper on for Glynn and Lowe

54: YELLOW (Cliftonville) – Lowe

51: GOAL – Cliftonville 1 (Addis) Loughgall 0

Addis – completely unmarked – racing in to head home Pettifer’s simple scooped free-kick to the centre of the penalty area

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

50: Markey cross from left to right picked up by Lowe but Rea steps in to make the block

47: Mahon battles to carve out some space and fires just wide of the post under pressure

H-T: Cliftonville 0 Loughgall 0

43: Ferris has the ball in the Cliftonville net - but an offside flag rules out the Loughgall goal

34: Markey's cross from the right is attacked by Pettifer but Carroll steps in to clear the threat

33: Gynn drive over the bar from distance

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

21: Carroll header hits the post and comes back off the frame of the goal before Cliftonville hack clear

7: Mahon's free-kick delivery offered a threat in the Cliftonville box but lacked any decisive touch

CLIFTONVILLE: David Odumosu, Jonny Addis, Arran Pettifer, Shea Kearney, Ryan Curran, Kris Lowe, Ryan MArkey, Micheal Glynn, Odhran Casey, Harry Wilson, Stephen McGuinness.

Subs: Lewis Ridd, Conor Pepper, Destiny Ojo, Luke Conlan, Ryan Corrigan, Coran Madden, Joe Sheridan.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

LOUGHGALL: Nathan Gartside, Jamie Rea, Ben Murdock, Tiernan Kelly, Nathaniel Ferris, Robie Norton, Jordan Gibson, Robert Mahon, James Carroll, Adam Towe, Conor McCloskey.

Subs: Berraat Turker, Ryan Waide, Luke Cartwright, Lee McMenemy, Lewis Francis, Jay Boyd, Fra McCaffrey.

Referee: Steven Gregg.

Related topics:LoughgallCliftonville

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice