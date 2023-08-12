Here’s the story of the match:

5: GOAL: Cliftonville 1 (Gormley) - 0 Glenavon – Lightning fast start for the Reds as Gormley - wearing the captain's armband this afternoon - shows good pace to latch onto a lofted ball and produces a composed lob over Rory Brown.

10: Summer signing Ben Wilson gets a first sight on goal but drags his shot from outside the box wide of Brown's right-hand post.

Joe Gormley of Cliftonville celebrates his second goal and Cliftonville's third during this afternoon's game at Solitude, Belfast. PIC: Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press

16: Wilson gets to the line and whips in a dangerous cross which is put over his own bar by Sean Ward. Nothing comes from the resulting corner..

22: GOAL: Cliftonville 2 (Stewart) - 0 Glenavon. Great build up play through a combination of Gormley, Chris Gallagher and Sean Stewart.

Gallagher plays Stewart in down the left, he pulls the ball back to the edge of the box, the initial Cliftonville shot is saved by Brown but debutant Stewart is on hand to tap in from close range.

28: Glenavon have a big chance to pull a goal back as Andy Mooney closes down Cliftonville goalkeeper Nathan Gartside. Ball falls to Peter Campbell but his shot goes just wide of the open net from a narrow angle.

Aaron Prendergast now replaces Aaron Rogers for the Lurgan Blues.

33: Glenavon awarded a free kick on edge of the box after Mooney is dragged to the ground. Prendergast's well-struck effort is pushed away to safety by Gartside.

35: Cliftonville almost find a third as Gallagher makes a darting run into space before crossing across the face of Glenavon's goal. No Reds player can get the crucial touch and ball goes out for a goal kick.

38: Wilson sent clear through on goal but can't beat Brown, who makes a good save to deny the Reds striker. Corner kick brings another half-chance but Glenavon clear their lines.

42: GOAL: Cliftonville 3 (Gormley) - 0 Glenavon. Cliftonville have a third this time as Gormley grabs his second of the afternoon, striking past Brown after being sent through on goal from a quick free kick.

HALF TIME: Cliftonville 3 (Gormley x2, Stewart) - 0 Glenavon.

Dream start to life as Reds boss for Jim Magilton as his side go into the break with a healthy advantage after Joe Gormley's brace and a debut goal for summer signing Sean Stewart.

46: Two half-time subs for Glenavon with Cohen Henderson and Robbie Garrett replacing Jamie Doran and Jack Malone.

50: Gormley turns provider this time, sending the ball through to Wilson. He tries to round Brown but the Glenavon goalkeeper does enough to deny the Reds a fourth.

59: Gary Hamilton makes another sub as Calum Birney replaces Sean Ward.

67: Gormley skips past Snoddy but sends his shot wide. Chris Curran replaces Chris Gallagher for Cliftonville.

69: Andy Mooney replaced by Jackson Nesbitt for Glenavon.

77: Wilson produces a dangerous cross from a quick Cliftonville corner. Almost finds Gormley, who is seeking his hat-trick, but Glenavon defence do enough to deny him.

80: Cliftonville goalscorers Gormley and Stewart replaced by McGuiness and Berry. Not been many clear cut chances in this half for either side.

90: Four minutes added on.

92: Conor Pepper on for his Cliftonville debut, replacing Ronan Doherty.

FULL TIME: Cliftonville 3 Glenavon 0

CLIFTONVILLE: Gartside, Stewart (McGuinness, 80), Addis, Gallagher (Curran, 67), Lowe, Robinson, Doherty (Pepper, 92), Gormley (Berry, 80), Casey, Turner, Wilson.

Subs not used: Odumosu, McDonagh, Storey.

GLENAVON: Brown, Rogers (Prendergast, 28), Snoddy, Malone (Garrett, 46), Campbell, Baird, Mooney (Nesbitt, 69), Mulvenna, Wallace, Doran (Henderson, 46), Ward (Birney, 59).

Subs not used: Kerr, Teggart.