STORY OF THE MATCH: Glenavon 0 Glentoran 1
F-T: Glenavon 0 Glentoran 1
99: GOAL - Glenavon 0 Glentoran 1
Uncertain of the final touch but McCartan drives into the box off an uncontested drop ball and fires goalwards with possibly Donnelly getting the decisive final touch
95: McCartan with another really dangerous delivery from the right - this time a free-kick - but Glenavon survive inside the packed penalty area
89: SUB (Glentoran) - Kelly on for Burns
84: Walsh offering attacking intent from the left and his cross towards the near post is gathered by Brown with Junior opting to attack with his foot over his head but unable to capitalise
82: SUB (Glenavon) – Doran on for Prendergast
81: Two subs involved as McCartan's superb delivery from wide on the right travels across the danger area begging for a decisive touch but only Walsh is alert to race in and proves too far outside the post to steer goalwards
78: SUB (Glenavon) - Mooney on for Teggart
77: SUBS (Glentoran) - McCartan and Walsh on for McGinn and O'Connor
70: Brown with a comfortable save off Donnelly's angled shot under pressure
67: SUBS (Glenavon) - Rogers for Quinn, Henderson for Malone
64: Glenavon growing in confidence but the best chance of the second half falls to Glentoran as Junior's sidefoot shot from the left hits off the post and O'Connor cannot connect to the rebound
53: Malone tests McCarey with a long-range free-kick drive
51: Glenavon create an opening but McCarey is behind Prendergast's low drive
51: Burns' cross from the right is met by Donnelly but Wallace steps in to produce the close-range block
47: Immediate impact by sub Junior as he delivers a low teasing cross but Snoddy is across to clear the threat
46: SUB (Glentoran) - Junior on for Palmer
H-T: Glenavon 0 Glentoran 0
46: YELLOW (Glentoran) - Booking for Glens boss Feeney after he kicked away a loose ball in frustration
45: YELLOW (Glentoran) – Donnelly
39: YELLOW (Glentoran) – Burns
30: SUB (Glentoran) - Marshall unable to continue and replaced by McClean...who gets a rapturous welcome from the away fans to celebrate his return to the club
14: O'Connor a threat on the right and his looping cross is half-cleared with McGinn's attempt hacked off the line by Wallace
4: Massive early chance for Glentoran as O'Connor drives forward and plays a pass from midfield for the supporting Marshall to beat the offside trap - with Brown producing a strong save off the angled drive
GLENAVON: Brown, Snoddy, Malone (Henderson, 67), Campbell, Quinn (Rogers, 67), Baird, Teggart, Prendergast, Mulvenna, Wallace, Ward.
Subs (not used): Kerr, Mooney, Doran, Garrett, Nesbitt.
GLENTORAN: McCarey, McCullough, Wilson, Burns, Marshall (McClean, 30), J.Donnelly, O’Connor (McCartan, 77), Singleton, Sule, Palmer (Junior, 46), McGinn (Walsh, 77).
Subs (not used): Webber, Kelly, Jenkins.
Referee: Andrew Davey.