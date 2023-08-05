F-T: Glenavon 0 Glentoran 1

99: GOAL - Glenavon 0 Glentoran 1

Uncertain of the final touch but McCartan drives into the box off an uncontested drop ball and fires goalwards with possibly Donnelly getting the decisive final touch

Glentoran's Fuad Sule moves away from Glenavon's Jack Malone at Mourneview Park in the Premiership. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

95: McCartan with another really dangerous delivery from the right - this time a free-kick - but Glenavon survive inside the packed penalty area

89: SUB (Glentoran) - Kelly on for Burns

84: Walsh offering attacking intent from the left and his cross towards the near post is gathered by Brown with Junior opting to attack with his foot over his head but unable to capitalise

82: SUB (Glenavon) – Doran on for Prendergast

81: Two subs involved as McCartan's superb delivery from wide on the right travels across the danger area begging for a decisive touch but only Walsh is alert to race in and proves too far outside the post to steer goalwards

78: SUB (Glenavon) - Mooney on for Teggart

77: SUBS (Glentoran) - McCartan and Walsh on for McGinn and O'Connor

70: Brown with a comfortable save off Donnelly's angled shot under pressure

67: SUBS (Glenavon) - Rogers for Quinn, Henderson for Malone

64: Glenavon growing in confidence but the best chance of the second half falls to Glentoran as Junior's sidefoot shot from the left hits off the post and O'Connor cannot connect to the rebound

53: Malone tests McCarey with a long-range free-kick drive

51: Glenavon create an opening but McCarey is behind Prendergast's low drive

51: Burns' cross from the right is met by Donnelly but Wallace steps in to produce the close-range block

47: Immediate impact by sub Junior as he delivers a low teasing cross but Snoddy is across to clear the threat

46: SUB (Glentoran) - Junior on for Palmer

H-T: Glenavon 0 Glentoran 0

46: YELLOW (Glentoran) - Booking for Glens boss Feeney after he kicked away a loose ball in frustration

45: YELLOW (Glentoran) – Donnelly

39: YELLOW (Glentoran) – Burns

30: SUB (Glentoran) - Marshall unable to continue and replaced by McClean...who gets a rapturous welcome from the away fans to celebrate his return to the club

14: O'Connor a threat on the right and his looping cross is half-cleared with McGinn's attempt hacked off the line by Wallace

4: Massive early chance for Glentoran as O'Connor drives forward and plays a pass from midfield for the supporting Marshall to beat the offside trap - with Brown producing a strong save off the angled drive

GLENAVON: Brown, Snoddy, Malone (Henderson, 67), Campbell, Quinn (Rogers, 67), Baird, Teggart, Prendergast, Mulvenna, Wallace, Ward.

Subs (not used): Kerr, Mooney, Doran, Garrett, Nesbitt.

GLENTORAN: McCarey, McCullough, Wilson, Burns, Marshall (McClean, 30), J.Donnelly, O’Connor (McCartan, 77), Singleton, Sule, Palmer (Junior, 46), McGinn (Walsh, 77).

Subs (not used): Webber, Kelly, Jenkins.