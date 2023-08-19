Here’s the story of the match.

FIRST HALF

12: First half-chance for Newry City as Ciaran O’Connor’s long-range free-kick finds skipper Darren King in the box, but he can’t control the floating ball and Glenavon almost launch a counter only for O’Connor’s intervention.

Newry City's Lorcan Forde celebrates his goal during this afternoon's game against Glenavon at Mourneview Park in Lurgan. PIC: Alan Weir/Pacemaker Press

18: Number of errors from Glenavon as captain Danny Wallace slips and then goalkeeper Rory Brown scuffs a pass directly to Adam Salley, who takes a first time shot but he can’t take advantage with the swirling wind taking the ball wide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

28: First yellow card of the game as Keith Kennedy books Newry City’s Liam Bagnall for a tackle on Conor McCloskey.

32: Glenavon’s Robbie Garratt finds his way into the book after dragging down Ciaran O’Connor.

33: Massive shout for handball on Glenavon’s Tiarnan Mulvenna after Ciaran O’Connor had lifted his free-kick into the back post but Kennedy says no.

35: GOAL: Glenavon 0 – 1 Newry City (Lorcan Forde) – Very forgettable half hour of football but the deadlock is broken now as Lorcan Forde charges down the right before producing a great finish across Rory Brown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

43: Adam Salley makes his way past Danny Wallace but can only send his shot directly at Rory Brown.

45: First shot on target for Glenavon on the stroke of half-time as Isaac Baird unleashes from the edge of the box. Steven Maguire spills but recovers in time before the onrushing Lurgan Blues attackers can pounce.

46: Bit of miscommunication between Steven Maguire and Noel Healy allows the ball to run through to Conor McCloskey, who sends his lobbed shot over Newry City’s crossbar.

SECOND HALF

46: Jack Malone replaces Robert Garrett at half-time for Glenavon as they look to find a creative spark while Jordan Mooney replaces Liam Bagnall for the visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

47: GOAL: Glenavon 0 - 2 Newry City (Adam Salley) – Some superb footwork from half-time substitute Jordan Mooney as he weaves his way into the box after a one-two with Adam Salley before returning the ball to Salley, who fires in his first goal for Newry City.

53: Conor McCloskey’s cross almost finds its way over Steven Maguire but the Newry City goalkeeper responds to tip it over the crossbar. Resulting corner comes to nothing.

55: Glenavon’s Stephen Teggart booked for a foul on Noel Healy.

62: Conor McCloskey and Stephen Teggart are replaced by Cohen Henderson and Aaron Rogers for Glenavon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

70: Ciaran O’Connor latest man into the book after a foul in the middle of the pitch.

71: Lee Newell and Brian Healy replace Ciaran O’Connor and goalscorer Adam Salley for Newry City.

77: Matthew Snoddy and Tiarnan Mulvenna replaced by Jackson Nesbitt and Jamie Doran for Glenavon.

78: GOAL: Glenavon 1 (Peter Campbell, 78) - 2 Newry City – Jack Malone whips in a cracking ball from the left-hand side and Peter Campbell is there at the back post to header home to give Glenavon hope heading into the last 10 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

83: Aaron Prendergast unleashes a shot from the edge of the box but Barney McKeown makes a superb block.

84: GOAL: Glenavon 1 - 3 Newry City (Brian Healy) – Newry launch a counter-attack and Brian Healy runs through unchallenged to restore the visitors two-goal advantage at Mourneview Park.

88: Paul McGovern comes on to replace Adam Carroll for Newry City.

FULL TIME: Glenavon 1 – 3 Newry City

GLENAVON: Brown, Birney, Snoddy (Nesbitt, 77), Campbell, Baird, McCloskey (Henderson, 62), Teggart (Rogers, 62), Prendergast, Mulvenna (Doran, 77), Wallace, Garrett (Malone, 46).

Subs not used: Kerr, Mooney.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NEWRY CITY: Maguire, King, N Healy, McKeown, C O’Connor (Newell, 71), Carroll (P McGovern, 88), Salley (B Healy 71), Bagnall (Mooney, 46), Martin, Forde, Owens.

Subs not used: Murphy, M O’Connor, Poynton.