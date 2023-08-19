STORY OF THE MATCH: Glenavon 1 Newry City 3
Here’s the story of the match.
FIRST HALF
12: First half-chance for Newry City as Ciaran O’Connor’s long-range free-kick finds skipper Darren King in the box, but he can’t control the floating ball and Glenavon almost launch a counter only for O’Connor’s intervention.
18: Number of errors from Glenavon as captain Danny Wallace slips and then goalkeeper Rory Brown scuffs a pass directly to Adam Salley, who takes a first time shot but he can’t take advantage with the swirling wind taking the ball wide.
28: First yellow card of the game as Keith Kennedy books Newry City’s Liam Bagnall for a tackle on Conor McCloskey.
32: Glenavon’s Robbie Garratt finds his way into the book after dragging down Ciaran O’Connor.
33: Massive shout for handball on Glenavon’s Tiarnan Mulvenna after Ciaran O’Connor had lifted his free-kick into the back post but Kennedy says no.
35: GOAL: Glenavon 0 – 1 Newry City (Lorcan Forde) – Very forgettable half hour of football but the deadlock is broken now as Lorcan Forde charges down the right before producing a great finish across Rory Brown.
43: Adam Salley makes his way past Danny Wallace but can only send his shot directly at Rory Brown.
45: First shot on target for Glenavon on the stroke of half-time as Isaac Baird unleashes from the edge of the box. Steven Maguire spills but recovers in time before the onrushing Lurgan Blues attackers can pounce.
46: Bit of miscommunication between Steven Maguire and Noel Healy allows the ball to run through to Conor McCloskey, who sends his lobbed shot over Newry City’s crossbar.
SECOND HALF
46: Jack Malone replaces Robert Garrett at half-time for Glenavon as they look to find a creative spark while Jordan Mooney replaces Liam Bagnall for the visitors.
47: GOAL: Glenavon 0 - 2 Newry City (Adam Salley) – Some superb footwork from half-time substitute Jordan Mooney as he weaves his way into the box after a one-two with Adam Salley before returning the ball to Salley, who fires in his first goal for Newry City.
53: Conor McCloskey’s cross almost finds its way over Steven Maguire but the Newry City goalkeeper responds to tip it over the crossbar. Resulting corner comes to nothing.
55: Glenavon’s Stephen Teggart booked for a foul on Noel Healy.
62: Conor McCloskey and Stephen Teggart are replaced by Cohen Henderson and Aaron Rogers for Glenavon.
70: Ciaran O’Connor latest man into the book after a foul in the middle of the pitch.
71: Lee Newell and Brian Healy replace Ciaran O’Connor and goalscorer Adam Salley for Newry City.
77: Matthew Snoddy and Tiarnan Mulvenna replaced by Jackson Nesbitt and Jamie Doran for Glenavon.
78: GOAL: Glenavon 1 (Peter Campbell, 78) - 2 Newry City – Jack Malone whips in a cracking ball from the left-hand side and Peter Campbell is there at the back post to header home to give Glenavon hope heading into the last 10 minutes.
83: Aaron Prendergast unleashes a shot from the edge of the box but Barney McKeown makes a superb block.
84: GOAL: Glenavon 1 - 3 Newry City (Brian Healy) – Newry launch a counter-attack and Brian Healy runs through unchallenged to restore the visitors two-goal advantage at Mourneview Park.
88: Paul McGovern comes on to replace Adam Carroll for Newry City.
FULL TIME: Glenavon 1 – 3 Newry City
GLENAVON: Brown, Birney, Snoddy (Nesbitt, 77), Campbell, Baird, McCloskey (Henderson, 62), Teggart (Rogers, 62), Prendergast, Mulvenna (Doran, 77), Wallace, Garrett (Malone, 46).
Subs not used: Kerr, Mooney.
NEWRY CITY: Maguire, King, N Healy, McKeown, C O’Connor (Newell, 71), Carroll (P McGovern, 88), Salley (B Healy 71), Bagnall (Mooney, 46), Martin, Forde, Owens.
Subs not used: Murphy, M O’Connor, Poynton.
Referee: Keith Kennedy.