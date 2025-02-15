STORY OF THE MATCH: Glenavon 3 Cliftonville 1 – High-energy hosts too strong for Reds
F-T: Glenavon 3 Cliftonville 1
93: GOAL - Glenavon 3 Cliftonville 1 (McGuinness)
McGuinness finds the top corner from distance but it offers Cliftonville little cause for celebration
89: Driving forward run from deep by Kearney ends with a ball into the danger area that appears set to fall for Ojo but Toure nips in from behind to cut out the threat
84: SUB (Glenavon) - Atherton for O'Connor
81: SUB (Cliftonville) - Wilson for Parsons
81: SUB (Glenavon) - Snoddy for Malone
78: SUB (Glenavon) - Prendergast for McDaid
64: Gordon's ball into the box drops at the feet of Ojo off a Murphy deflection but he screws the instinctive close-range shot wide on the turn
59: YELLOW (Glenavon) – McKeown
58: SUBS (Cliftonville) - Gordon and Graham for Pepper and Lowe
57: YELLOW (Cliftonville) - Pepper
55: YELLOW (Glenavon) - O'Connor
51: GOAL - Glenavon 3 (McDaid, pen) Cliftonville 0
McDaid tucks away after a foul by Keaney on Toure following McKeown's searching ball forward
46: SUB (Cliftonville) - Corrigan for Glynn
H-T: Glenavon 2 Cliftonville 0
46: Parsons' curling free-kick drifts just past the post
42: Glynn and McGuinness link up on the left and the ball into the box heads towards Parsons but he's unable to fire off a clean connection and Glenavon clear
32: GOAL - Glenavon 2 (Malone) Cliftonville 0
Malone delivers a decisive and delicate lob over Ridd inside the penalty area, with Carlin impressive in the build-up
27: SUB (Cliftonville) - Ojo for Curran. Enforced change as Curran heads off the pitch, following a period of treatment, with a facial injury
27: GOAL - Glenavon 1 (O'Connor) Cliftonville 0
Great work by Malone and O'Connor to put Cliftonville on the back foot and the latter shows clever footwork before a composed finish
14: Awkward bounce on a passback leaves goalkeeper Ryan stranded on the edge of his area and Curran's pass is steered goalwards by Parsons from distance but it drifts wide of the gaping goal
12: Lovely touch by O'Connor off Quinn's ball opens up a path to goal for McDaid but Cliftonville get numbers back to block the threat
6: Parsons picks up a downward header by Curran but his shot from outside the area lacks direction
5: McDaid with a shot from distance but Ridd is down to save during a bright start by the hosts
4: Toure and Malone combine on the right and the final delivery finds O'Sullivan but he can only direct his header over the bar
GLENAVON: Tadhg Ryan, David Toure, Len O’Sullivan, Jack Malone, David McDaid, Niall Quinn, Isaac Baird, Barney McKeown, Harry Murphy, Michael O’Connor, Sean Carlin.
Subs: Mark Byrne, Rhys Marshall, Matthew Snoddy, Harry Lynch, Christopher Atherton, Aaron Prendergast, Paul McGovern.
CLIFTONVILLE: Lewis Ridd, Conor Pepper, Shea Kearney, Rory Hale, Ryan Curran, Kris Lowe, Micheal Glynn, Odhran Casey, Jack Keaney, Stephen McGuinness, Alex Parsons.
Subs: David Odumosu, Jonathan Addis, Destiny Ojo, Shea Gordon, Harry Wilson, Ryan Corrigan, Leon Graham.
Referee: Christopher Morrison.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.