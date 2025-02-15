Glenavon’s high-tempo first-half performance was rewarded with goals for Michael O’Connor and Jack Malone before David McDaid tucked away a penalty after the break in a convincing 3-1 home success over Cliftonville as Stephen McGuinness’ late strike offered little consolation.

F-T: Glenavon 3 Cliftonville 1

93: GOAL - Glenavon 3 Cliftonville 1 (McGuinness)

McGuinness finds the top corner from distance but it offers Cliftonville little cause for celebration

Isaac Baird (right) battling with Cliftonville's Conor Pepper during the Sports Direct Premiership meeting hosted by Glenavon at Mourneview Park. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker)

89: Driving forward run from deep by Kearney ends with a ball into the danger area that appears set to fall for Ojo but Toure nips in from behind to cut out the threat

84: SUB (Glenavon) - Atherton for O'Connor

81: SUB (Cliftonville) - Wilson for Parsons

81: SUB (Glenavon) - Snoddy for Malone

78: SUB (Glenavon) - Prendergast for McDaid

64: Gordon's ball into the box drops at the feet of Ojo off a Murphy deflection but he screws the instinctive close-range shot wide on the turn

59: YELLOW (Glenavon) – McKeown

58: SUBS (Cliftonville) - Gordon and Graham for Pepper and Lowe

57: YELLOW (Cliftonville) - Pepper

55: YELLOW (Glenavon) - O'Connor

51: GOAL - Glenavon 3 (McDaid, pen) Cliftonville 0

McDaid tucks away after a foul by Keaney on Toure following McKeown's searching ball forward

46: SUB (Cliftonville) - Corrigan for Glynn

H-T: Glenavon 2 Cliftonville 0

46: Parsons' curling free-kick drifts just past the post

42: Glynn and McGuinness link up on the left and the ball into the box heads towards Parsons but he's unable to fire off a clean connection and Glenavon clear

32: GOAL - Glenavon 2 (Malone) Cliftonville 0

Malone delivers a decisive and delicate lob over Ridd inside the penalty area, with Carlin impressive in the build-up

27: SUB (Cliftonville) - Ojo for Curran. Enforced change as Curran heads off the pitch, following a period of treatment, with a facial injury

27: GOAL - Glenavon 1 (O'Connor) Cliftonville 0

Great work by Malone and O'Connor to put Cliftonville on the back foot and the latter shows clever footwork before a composed finish

14: Awkward bounce on a passback leaves goalkeeper Ryan stranded on the edge of his area and Curran's pass is steered goalwards by Parsons from distance but it drifts wide of the gaping goal

12: Lovely touch by O'Connor off Quinn's ball opens up a path to goal for McDaid but Cliftonville get numbers back to block the threat

6: Parsons picks up a downward header by Curran but his shot from outside the area lacks direction

5: McDaid with a shot from distance but Ridd is down to save during a bright start by the hosts

4: Toure and Malone combine on the right and the final delivery finds O'Sullivan but he can only direct his header over the bar

GLENAVON: Tadhg Ryan, David Toure, Len O’Sullivan, Jack Malone, David McDaid, Niall Quinn, Isaac Baird, Barney McKeown, Harry Murphy, Michael O’Connor, Sean Carlin.

Subs: Mark Byrne, Rhys Marshall, Matthew Snoddy, Harry Lynch, Christopher Atherton, Aaron Prendergast, Paul McGovern.

CLIFTONVILLE: Lewis Ridd, Conor Pepper, Shea Kearney, Rory Hale, Ryan Curran, Kris Lowe, Micheal Glynn, Odhran Casey, Jack Keaney, Stephen McGuinness, Alex Parsons.

Subs: David Odumosu, Jonathan Addis, Destiny Ojo, Shea Gordon, Harry Wilson, Ryan Corrigan, Leon Graham.