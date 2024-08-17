STORY OF THE MATCH: Joe Gormley and Shea Gordon strike as Cliftonville secure Premiership victory over Glenavon

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Goals from Joe Gormley and Shea Gordon helped Cliftonville secure a 2-1 Premiership victory over Glenavon at Mourneview Park. Here’s the story of the match:

Team News:

GLENAVON: Deane, O’Sullivan, Marshall, Haughey, Malone, McDaid, Campbell, Quinn, Doona, Carroll, O’Connor.

Subs: Byrne, Toure, Snoddy, Atherton, McKeown, Ward, Doran.

Cliftonville’s Shea Gordon celebrates. PIC: Inpho/Stephen Hamilton

CLIFTONVILLE: Odumosu, Pepper, Stewart, Addis, Newberry, Kearney, Curran, Conlan, Gordon, Doherty, Gormley.

Subs: Breen, Ojo, Leppard, Lowe, Piesold, McGuinness, Corrigan.

Referee: Evan Boyce.

FIRST HALF

2: Niall Quinn makes a driving run through midfield and feeds into James Doona on the right wing, but his cross is behind the three Glenavon runners in the box that all sprinted towards goal.

4: First effort on target of the afternoon is for the hosts as Jack Malone unleashes from distance. Cliftonville goalkeeper David Odumosu is able to gather.

8: Davy McDaid thinks he has dispossessed Cliftonville in a dangerous area and looks to run through on goal, but referee Evan Boyce calls play back for a foul – much to the dismay of the home supporters.

14: Shea Gordon strides forward before sending a shot straight at Gareth Deane and Ronan Doherty is denied an effort on target by a smart James Carroll block.

16: GOAL: CLIFTONVILLE 1-0 (JOE GORMLEY). Recalled into the Cliftonville side after starting on the bench last weekend, Reds record scorer Gormley opens his 2024/25 account with a superb finish after letting the ball run across his body before slamming past Deane. That’s his fifth in the last four matches against Glenavon.

20: A pinpoint diagonal ball from the Glenavon defence looks to send Peter Campbell in behind but the winger is kept at bay by solid defensive work from Michael Newberry, who ultimately earns his side a foul.

25: Cliftonville come close to scoring their second. Luke Conlan’s smart flicked pass is into the path of Shea Gordon, the ex-Larne midfielder cuts it back to Sean Stewart and he forces Deane into a save from inside the box.

30: Another huge chance for the visitors as Ryan Curran is played into space and Jack Malone makes a crucial block with the striker’s effort seemingly goalbound.

42: Unfortunate blow for Glenavon as Jack Malone is stretchered off on the stroke of half-time after a prolonged period of treatment on the pitch from both clubs medical staff with what looks like a foot or ankle injury. He’s replaced by Matthew Snoddy.

HALF-TIME: GLENAVON 0 – 1 CLIFTONVILLE

One change at the break for Cliftonville as Axel Piesold replaces Shea Kearney. Conor Pepper moves to wing-back and the Luton Town midfielder slides into a central role.

SECOND HALF

48: Early sign of promise for the Lurgan Blues as Peter Campbell whips in a dangerous cross which just evades Michael O’Connor, who was making a run across goal, with David Odumosu claiming.

50: Cliftonville go down the other end and have an opportunity of their own with link-up play between Ronan Doherty and Joe Gormley but the veteran striker can’t double his tally.

51: End-to-end stuff here now at the start of this half as Rhys Marshall’s smart pass sends Peter Campbell sprinting in behind and just like three minutes prior, his cross misses Michael O’Connor in the middle.

56: GOAL: CLIFTONVILLE 2-0. Glenavon haven’t made a period of promise count and are punished by the Reds. The classy Ronan Doherty’s wicked cross is converted by Shea Gordon from close range.

63: Stephen McDonnell makes his second change of the game with Michael O’Connor replaced by summer signing Keith Ward.

65: Joe Gormley is sent running free down the left and he picks out Shea Gordon with his cross into the box, but a first time shot is sent wide under pressure.

70: GOAL GLENAVON! 2-1. The hosts have a lifeline back into this match as James Doona smashes beyond David Odumosu with 20 minutes still to play. Luke Conlan had given possession back to Glenavon after passing to David McDaid, who squared for Doona.

72: Jim Magilton reacts to Glenavon’s goal by sending on Shaun Leppard and Kris Lowe in place of Sean Stewart and Shea Gordon.

80: Jamie Doran is sent on for the hosts in place of Rhys Marshall and two minutes later Joe Gormley makes way for Ryan Corrigan.

87: Ryan Corrigan almost makes an impact with a run into the box followed by a cross to Kris Lowe, but the midfielder sends his shot over the bar from close range.

88: Destiny Ojo comes on for his Cliftonville debut, replacing Ronan Doherty.