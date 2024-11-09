STORY OF THE MATCH: Portadown 1 Carrick Rangers 1 - Shay McCartan nets own goal then injury-time equaliser with spectacular strike
94: GOAL - Portadown 1 (McCartan) Carrick Rangers 1
McCartan levels with a spectacular strike from distance which finds the net via a deflection
86: Carrick appeal for handball but play continues and Altintop, at a stretch, stabs goalwards with Glendinning able to smother the effort
85: YELLOW (Carrick Rangers) – Allen
79: McCarey sharp to push over Heatley's angled attempt after cutting in from the left
78: SUB (Portadown) – McDonagh on for Ukek
77: Diving block by Crowe to stop Fyfe's drive after neat play between the Portadown attacker and McCullough
75: YELLOW (Portadown) – Altintop
68: SUB (Carrick) – Surgenor on for Clucas
67: YELLOW (Carrick) - Cherry
66: SUB (Portadown) - Wilson on for Obhakhan
62: SUB (Carrick Rangers) - Allen on for McGuckin
59: Heatley wins back and the ball and sparks a Carrick break which ends with Gibson's cross but McGuckin, under pressure, cannot gain the required power on his header
58: SUB (Portadown) - Wylie on for McElroy
50: Ukek's pass is picked up by Thompson and the Ports captain drives forward before slipping the ball wide for Fyfe, with his delivery just over the target
H-T: Portadown 0 Carrick Rangers 1
45: YELLOW (Portadown) - McCarey
44: YELLOW (Carrick Rangers) - Clucas
33: Obhakhan strong in the penalty area under pressure but his stab at a loose ball clears both goalkeeper and crossbar
31: Another Carrick break features Maciulaitis' neat footwork and a back-post cross knocked down by Gibson but Heatley cannot fire off a clean strike
28: McCullough cuts inside but his right-foot cross is just too high for Obhakhan to steer on target
25: Heatley and Maciulaitis combine to cut open the home defence - with McCarey behind the latter's shot from outside the box
17: McCarey sharp to stop Heatley's one-on-one effort off a Maciulaitis pass
16: Glendinning alert to tip over McCartan's inswinging free-kick right on the left-hand edge of the box
16: YELLOW (Carrick Rangers) - Kurtis Forsythe
9: GOAL - Portadown 0 Carrick Rangers 1 (McCartan own goal)
From the Thompson foul, Carrick's free-kick is attacked by Maciulaitis then McCullough twice all in the space of seconds - with McCullough's final effort diverted over the line off McCartan
8: YELLOW (Portadown) - Gary Thompson. Carrick calling for red as Ports captain Thompson stops a counter-attack by the visitors
PORTADOWN: Aaron McCarey, Baris Altintop, Lewis MacKinnon, Lee Chapman, Paul McElroy, Steven McCullough, Eamon Fyfe, Josh Ukek, Ahu Obhakhan, Shay McCartan, Gary Thompson.
Subs: Jamie Ray, Douglas Wilson, Jack Henderson, Ben Wylie, Aaron Traynor, Liam Mullan, Jamie McDonagh.
CARRICK RANGERS: Ross Glendinning, Kurtis Forsythe, Emmett McGuckin, Nedas Maciulaitis, Luke McCullough, Benjamin Buchanan-Rolleston, Seanan Clucas, Joe Crowe, Kyle Cherry, Paul Heatley, Daniel Gibson.
Subs: Ben McCauley, Mark Surgenor, David Cushley, Curtis Allen, Joshua Andrews, Joel Given, George Trimble.
Referee: Mark Dillon.
