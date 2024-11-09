STORY OF THE MATCH: Portadown 1 Carrick Rangers 1 - Shay McCartan nets own goal then injury-time equaliser with spectacular strike

By Patrick Van Dort

News Letter sports editor

Published 9th Nov 2024, 17:02 BST
Updated 9th Nov 2024, 17:14 BST
Shay McCartan secured a dramatic point for Portadown with a long-range effort that marked the final kick of the game – having earlier scored an own goal to give Carrick control.

F-T: Portadown 1 Carrick Rangers 1

94: GOAL - Portadown 1 (McCartan) Carrick Rangers 1

McCartan levels with a spectacular strike from distance which finds the net via a deflection

Portadown manager Niall Currie. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)Portadown manager Niall Currie. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)
Portadown manager Niall Currie. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

86: Carrick appeal for handball but play continues and Altintop, at a stretch, stabs goalwards with Glendinning able to smother the effort

85: YELLOW (Carrick Rangers) – Allen

79: McCarey sharp to push over Heatley's angled attempt after cutting in from the left

78: SUB (Portadown) – McDonagh on for Ukek

77: Diving block by Crowe to stop Fyfe's drive after neat play between the Portadown attacker and McCullough

75: YELLOW (Portadown) – Altintop

68: SUB (Carrick) – Surgenor on for Clucas

67: YELLOW (Carrick) - Cherry

66: SUB (Portadown) - Wilson on for Obhakhan

62: SUB (Carrick Rangers) - Allen on for McGuckin

59: Heatley wins back and the ball and sparks a Carrick break which ends with Gibson's cross but McGuckin, under pressure, cannot gain the required power on his header

58: SUB (Portadown) - Wylie on for McElroy

50: Ukek's pass is picked up by Thompson and the Ports captain drives forward before slipping the ball wide for Fyfe, with his delivery just over the target

H-T: Portadown 0 Carrick Rangers 1

45: YELLOW (Portadown) - McCarey

44: YELLOW (Carrick Rangers) - Clucas

33: Obhakhan strong in the penalty area under pressure but his stab at a loose ball clears both goalkeeper and crossbar

31: Another Carrick break features Maciulaitis' neat footwork and a back-post cross knocked down by Gibson but Heatley cannot fire off a clean strike

28: McCullough cuts inside but his right-foot cross is just too high for Obhakhan to steer on target

25: Heatley and Maciulaitis combine to cut open the home defence - with McCarey behind the latter's shot from outside the box

17: McCarey sharp to stop Heatley's one-on-one effort off a Maciulaitis pass

16: Glendinning alert to tip over McCartan's inswinging free-kick right on the left-hand edge of the box

16: YELLOW (Carrick Rangers) - Kurtis Forsythe

9: GOAL - Portadown 0 Carrick Rangers 1 (McCartan own goal)

From the Thompson foul, Carrick's free-kick is attacked by Maciulaitis then McCullough twice all in the space of seconds - with McCullough's final effort diverted over the line off McCartan

8: YELLOW (Portadown) - Gary Thompson. Carrick calling for red as Ports captain Thompson stops a counter-attack by the visitors

PORTADOWN: Aaron McCarey, Baris Altintop, Lewis MacKinnon, Lee Chapman, Paul McElroy, Steven McCullough, Eamon Fyfe, Josh Ukek, Ahu Obhakhan, Shay McCartan, Gary Thompson.

Subs: Jamie Ray, Douglas Wilson, Jack Henderson, Ben Wylie, Aaron Traynor, Liam Mullan, Jamie McDonagh.

CARRICK RANGERS: Ross Glendinning, Kurtis Forsythe, Emmett McGuckin, Nedas Maciulaitis, Luke McCullough, Benjamin Buchanan-Rolleston, Seanan Clucas, Joe Crowe, Kyle Cherry, Paul Heatley, Daniel Gibson.

Subs: Ben McCauley, Mark Surgenor, David Cushley, Curtis Allen, Joshua Andrews, Joel Given, George Trimble.

Referee: Mark Dillon.

