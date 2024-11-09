Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Shay McCartan secured a dramatic point for Portadown with a long-range effort that marked the final kick of the game – having earlier scored an own goal to give Carrick control.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

F-T: Portadown 1 Carrick Rangers 1

94: GOAL - Portadown 1 (McCartan) Carrick Rangers 1

McCartan levels with a spectacular strike from distance which finds the net via a deflection

Portadown manager Niall Currie. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

86: Carrick appeal for handball but play continues and Altintop, at a stretch, stabs goalwards with Glendinning able to smother the effort

85: YELLOW (Carrick Rangers) – Allen

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

79: McCarey sharp to push over Heatley's angled attempt after cutting in from the left

78: SUB (Portadown) – McDonagh on for Ukek

77: Diving block by Crowe to stop Fyfe's drive after neat play between the Portadown attacker and McCullough

75: YELLOW (Portadown) – Altintop

68: SUB (Carrick) – Surgenor on for Clucas

67: YELLOW (Carrick) - Cherry

66: SUB (Portadown) - Wilson on for Obhakhan

62: SUB (Carrick Rangers) - Allen on for McGuckin

59: Heatley wins back and the ball and sparks a Carrick break which ends with Gibson's cross but McGuckin, under pressure, cannot gain the required power on his header

58: SUB (Portadown) - Wylie on for McElroy

50: Ukek's pass is picked up by Thompson and the Ports captain drives forward before slipping the ball wide for Fyfe, with his delivery just over the target

H-T: Portadown 0 Carrick Rangers 1

45: YELLOW (Portadown) - McCarey

44: YELLOW (Carrick Rangers) - Clucas

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

33: Obhakhan strong in the penalty area under pressure but his stab at a loose ball clears both goalkeeper and crossbar

31: Another Carrick break features Maciulaitis' neat footwork and a back-post cross knocked down by Gibson but Heatley cannot fire off a clean strike

28: McCullough cuts inside but his right-foot cross is just too high for Obhakhan to steer on target

25: Heatley and Maciulaitis combine to cut open the home defence - with McCarey behind the latter's shot from outside the box

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

17: McCarey sharp to stop Heatley's one-on-one effort off a Maciulaitis pass

16: Glendinning alert to tip over McCartan's inswinging free-kick right on the left-hand edge of the box

16: YELLOW (Carrick Rangers) - Kurtis Forsythe

9: GOAL - Portadown 0 Carrick Rangers 1 (McCartan own goal)

From the Thompson foul, Carrick's free-kick is attacked by Maciulaitis then McCullough twice all in the space of seconds - with McCullough's final effort diverted over the line off McCartan

8: YELLOW (Portadown) - Gary Thompson. Carrick calling for red as Ports captain Thompson stops a counter-attack by the visitors

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PORTADOWN: Aaron McCarey, Baris Altintop, Lewis MacKinnon, Lee Chapman, Paul McElroy, Steven McCullough, Eamon Fyfe, Josh Ukek, Ahu Obhakhan, Shay McCartan, Gary Thompson.

Subs: Jamie Ray, Douglas Wilson, Jack Henderson, Ben Wylie, Aaron Traynor, Liam Mullan, Jamie McDonagh.

CARRICK RANGERS: Ross Glendinning, Kurtis Forsythe, Emmett McGuckin, Nedas Maciulaitis, Luke McCullough, Benjamin Buchanan-Rolleston, Seanan Clucas, Joe Crowe, Kyle Cherry, Paul Heatley, Daniel Gibson.

Subs: Ben McCauley, Mark Surgenor, David Cushley, Curtis Allen, Joshua Andrews, Joel Given, George Trimble.