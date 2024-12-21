STORY OF THE MATCH: Portadown 1 Crusaders 0 – Steven McCullough strike seals win and sends hosts up to second
F-T: Portadown 1 Crusaders 0
88: SUB (Crusaders) - Donnelly on for Clarke
86: McCullough attempts to take advantage of the strong winds with a curling left-foot free-kick but Tuffey is behind it
84: SUB (Crusaders) - Williamson on for Lowry
76: SUB (Crusaders) - Owens on for Jewitt-White
72: Obhakhan just unable to direct Wylie's cross on target
68: SUB (Portadown) – McElroy on for Ukek
58: GOAL - Portadown 1 (McCullough) Crusaders 0
Low drive by McCullough from around the edge of the penalty area finds a path into the net to break the deadlock
57: Mayse and Thompson cut open the Crues backline and the former’s inventive effort to pushed away by Tuffey
55: Stewart denied by the crossbar for a second time in quick succession - this time off a delightful curling attempt
49: Stewart hits the bar as another dangerous Forsythe throw-in creates problems in the box and his effort is deflected on to the frame of the goal – possibly off MacKinnon - with McCarey then diving in front of the follow-up
46: No ballboys for the second half - it's understood under the instructions of the referee. Often across the first half the ballboys would not give the ball back fully to the Crusaders players...
H-T: Portadown 0 Crusaders 0
42: Stewart has two efforts towards goal - the first blocked and second collected by McCarey
32: Fyfe's pass is turned on by Obhakhan but Mayse is unable to gain a clean connection off his strike
28: Good work between Fyfe and Mayse off McCullough's forward pass but Blayney blocks the shot off Fyfe
26: Superb work by Chapman ends in a whipped cross across the box but just beyond the out-stretched leg of Ukek
25: Forsythe's clever curling free-kick hits off the outside of the upright
20: Obhakhan just unable to connect to Altintop's flick-on header inside the penalty area
17: Well-worked short free-kick to Thompson is fed out wide and Ukek slips the ball into Mayse's overlap run and cross with Obhakhan's back-post header turned out for a corner-kick
14: Mayse's cross is just beyond Obhakhan and Jewitt-White tracks across to prod the ball away from Ben Wylie inside the box
11: O'Rourke corner-kick is glanced over by Forsythe on the run
10: A burst of pace by Chapman along the right ends with a front-post cross towards Obhakhan's run but Callacher is across to block the threat
8: Crusaders a threat from Forsythe's deep throw-ins - with one flicked on by Larmour and Offord steered goalwards at the far post from a tight angle but McCarey was on hand to gather
6: Nice footwork by Stewart wide on the left to create space for a cross cut out by Chapman with Lowry free at the back post
PORTADOWN: Aaron McCarey, Baris Altintop, Lewis MacKinnon, Lee Chapman, Ryan Mayse, Steven McCullough, Eamon Fyfe, Ben Wylie, Josh Ukek, Ahu Obhakhan, Gary Thompson.
Subs: Jamie Ray, Douglas Wilson, Paul McElroy, Jack Henderson, Aaron Traynor, Jay Riley, Liam Mullan.
CRUSADERS: Jonny Tuffey, Jimmy Callacher, Philip Lowry, Harry Jewitt-White, Jordan Stewart, Jacob Blaney, Jordan Forsythe, Jarlath O’Rourke, Kieran Offord, Daniel Larmour, Ross Clarke.
Subs: Ryan Kerr, Josh Williamson, Jordan Owens, Malachy Smith, William Vance, Ryan Donnelly, Brandon Downey.
Referee: Christopher Morrison
