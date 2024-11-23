Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ahu Obhakhan’s strike on six minutes settled the Mid-Ulster derby spoils in Portadown’s favour – with Paddy McLaughlin kicking off life back as a top-flight Irish League manager suffering a 1-0 loss for Glenavon.

F-T: Portadown 1 Glenavon 0

90: YELLOW (Glenavon) - Toure

84: YELLOW (Glenavon) – Malone

Portadown's Ryan Mayse (left) battles with Glenavon's Peter Campbell on derby day at Shamrock Park in the Sports Direct Premiership. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

82: YELLOW (Glenavon) - McKeown

Booked for his protests as Glenavon have a goal ruled out for offside

81: Malone free-kick from distance has McCarey called into action to push over

80: YELLOW (Portadown) - Wylie

77: SUB (Portadown) - McElroy for Mayse

73: SUBS (Glenavon) - Carroll and McGovern for Birney and Marshall

71: McCullough curling free-kick met by Fyfe's header but Deane's in the right position to collect

64: Portadown break with Mayse on the right and his low cross travels across the box towards Wylie with the net open - but he's unable to get a clean connection and Toure slides in to block

59: SUBS (Glenavon) – O’Connor, Toure and Atherton for McDaid, Doona and Ward

59: SUBS (Portadown) – Henderson and Wylie for McCawl and Ukek

57: McCullough's dangerous free-kick delivery is knocked out by a strong Glenavon defensive header

55: McCarey with a superb reaction save from Birney's header off a Ward corner-kick

48: Promising Portadown opening to kick off the second half as Mayse attacks with options either side but opts to try a shot and it deflects to Ukek but the momentum has gone

H-T: Portadown 1 Glenavon 0

40: Ward's corner-kick is met by Birney but the header deflects wide

36: YELLOW (Portadown) - McCawl

33: Another neat passing move to build Glenavon's attack and McDaid's curling attempt drifts wide of the far post

19: Doona free-kick from distance just over the crossbar

13: Ward slips a sideways pass to Malone and his long-range drive is collected by McCarey

9: Campbell shows great skill to work an opening on the left before a low cross finds Doona in the danger zone with time and space - only for his shot to lack direction and power

9: McCawl's ball forward finds Mayse via a deflection to keep the Ports forward onside but his cross is too close to Deane

6: GOAL - Portadown 1 (Obhakhan) Glenavon 0

Fyfe steers it into the path of Obhakhan on the edge of the area, a clever touch inside created space and his low left-foot curling shot proved decisive

2: Bright Glenavon start under new manager Paddy McLaughlin as McDaid travels across the box from left to right and picks out Doona, with his effort tipped over by McCarey

PORTADOWN: Aaron McCarey, Baris Altintop, Lewis MacKinnon, Lee Chapman, Eoghan McCawl, Ryan Mayse, Steven McCullough, Eamon Fyfe, Josh Ukek, Ahu Obhakhan, Gary Thompson.

Subs: Jamie Ray, Douglas Wilson, Paul McElroy, Jack Henderson, Ben Wylie, Aaron Traynor, Liam Mullan.

GLENAVON: Gareth Deane, Len O’Sullivan, Calum Birney, Rhys Marshall, Matthew Snoddy, Jack Malone, David McDaid, Peter Campbell, James Doona, Barney McKeown, Keith Ward.

Subs: Mark Byrne, David Toure, Christopher Atherton, James Carroll, Michael O’Connor, Jamie Doran, Paul McGovern.