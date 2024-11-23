STORY OF THE MATCH: Portadown 1 Glenavon 0 - Ahu Obhakhan's early finish seals derby points
90: YELLOW (Glenavon) - Toure
84: YELLOW (Glenavon) – Malone
82: YELLOW (Glenavon) - McKeown
Booked for his protests as Glenavon have a goal ruled out for offside
81: Malone free-kick from distance has McCarey called into action to push over
80: YELLOW (Portadown) - Wylie
77: SUB (Portadown) - McElroy for Mayse
73: SUBS (Glenavon) - Carroll and McGovern for Birney and Marshall
71: McCullough curling free-kick met by Fyfe's header but Deane's in the right position to collect
64: Portadown break with Mayse on the right and his low cross travels across the box towards Wylie with the net open - but he's unable to get a clean connection and Toure slides in to block
59: SUBS (Glenavon) – O’Connor, Toure and Atherton for McDaid, Doona and Ward
59: SUBS (Portadown) – Henderson and Wylie for McCawl and Ukek
57: McCullough's dangerous free-kick delivery is knocked out by a strong Glenavon defensive header
55: McCarey with a superb reaction save from Birney's header off a Ward corner-kick
48: Promising Portadown opening to kick off the second half as Mayse attacks with options either side but opts to try a shot and it deflects to Ukek but the momentum has gone
H-T: Portadown 1 Glenavon 0
40: Ward's corner-kick is met by Birney but the header deflects wide
36: YELLOW (Portadown) - McCawl
33: Another neat passing move to build Glenavon's attack and McDaid's curling attempt drifts wide of the far post
19: Doona free-kick from distance just over the crossbar
13: Ward slips a sideways pass to Malone and his long-range drive is collected by McCarey
9: Campbell shows great skill to work an opening on the left before a low cross finds Doona in the danger zone with time and space - only for his shot to lack direction and power
9: McCawl's ball forward finds Mayse via a deflection to keep the Ports forward onside but his cross is too close to Deane
6: GOAL - Portadown 1 (Obhakhan) Glenavon 0
Fyfe steers it into the path of Obhakhan on the edge of the area, a clever touch inside created space and his low left-foot curling shot proved decisive
2: Bright Glenavon start under new manager Paddy McLaughlin as McDaid travels across the box from left to right and picks out Doona, with his effort tipped over by McCarey
PORTADOWN: Aaron McCarey, Baris Altintop, Lewis MacKinnon, Lee Chapman, Eoghan McCawl, Ryan Mayse, Steven McCullough, Eamon Fyfe, Josh Ukek, Ahu Obhakhan, Gary Thompson.
Subs: Jamie Ray, Douglas Wilson, Paul McElroy, Jack Henderson, Ben Wylie, Aaron Traynor, Liam Mullan.
GLENAVON: Gareth Deane, Len O’Sullivan, Calum Birney, Rhys Marshall, Matthew Snoddy, Jack Malone, David McDaid, Peter Campbell, James Doona, Barney McKeown, Keith Ward.
Subs: Mark Byrne, David Toure, Christopher Atherton, James Carroll, Michael O’Connor, Jamie Doran, Paul McGovern.
Referee: Ian McNabb.
