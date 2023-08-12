News you can trust since 1737

STORY OF THE MATCH: Portadown 1 Institute 0

Eoin Bradley took just six minutes to make his mark in a Portadown shirt as a debut goal from the substitute striker proved decisive against Institute.
By Patrick Van Dort
Published 12th Aug 2023, 17:01 BST- 2 min read
Updated 12th Aug 2023, 17:01 BST

F-T: Portadown 1 (Bradley) Institute 0

93: McCarron with a low drive but Hogg is down to claim

86: Institute once again denied by the frame of the goal as substitute Kirk McLaughlin finds space behind and steers a shot over Hogg but on to the crossbar

Portadown and Institute players ahead of kick-off at Shamrock Park.Portadown and Institute players ahead of kick-off at Shamrock Park.
Portadown and Institute players ahead of kick-off at Shamrock Park.
84: Hogg tested from a tight angle by McKinney after Mbuli's measured crossfield pass

77: SUBS (Institute) – P.McLaughin and McCarron on for Carlin and Harris

75: Redman charges out to block a fierce McKinney effort which sparks a Ports counter-attack involving Bradley, Mayse and McElroy before Fyfe's downward header hits off the ground and over the bar

71: SUB (Institute) - McKinney on for Mullan

65: Hogg behind a shot from distance by Institute's Morrow

63: SUB (Portadown) - Chapman on for Coyle

62: SUBS (Institute) - K.McLaughlin and O.McLaughlin on for Carlin and McCormick

58: GOAL - Portadown 1 (Bradley) Institute 0

Bradley breaks the deadlock with a sidefoot shot unmarked in the middle of the box off a Fyfe pass just six minutes after joining from the substitutes' bench for his Ports debut

57: Coyle with an inviting cross and the ball eventually drops at the back post but Russell opts to fire goalwards from a tight angle and it clears the target

53: McCormick hits the inside of the post for Institute with an angled shot across the goal

52: SUBS (Portadown) - Mayse and Bradley on for Wilson and O'Sullivan

H-T: Portadown 0 Institute 0

46: Opening for McIlroy but Quigley jumps in to block

45: Institute penalty shout for handball waved away by referee Neil Robinson

33: Institute carve out a sight of goal when Carlin's pass behind is met by McCormick but a combination of Hogg and Montgomery helps to block the threat

31: Ports place Institute under pressure around the edge of the area and McCawl slips a pass in for McElroy but his shot is blocked by the out-rushing King

14: Clever footwork by Russell outside the area results in the Ports player skipping around one challenge and creating space but his shot is just over

10: Institute continue the visitors' bright start at Shamrock Park as a neat passing move ends in Harris whipping over a dangerous delivery across the danger area from the right

9: Same Mullan-King combination - this time off a corner-kick - ends in another header by the defender but it drops wide of the back post

6: Mullan's free-kick finds King but his header is too high

2: GOAL - Institute have the ball in the net...but Mbuli's effort is ruled out for offside

1: Montgomery's looping header clears the crossbar off a Fyfe corner-kick during a first Portadown attack

PORTADOWN: Hogg, Coyle, Redman, Rodgers, Wilson, McCawl, McElroy, Russell, Fyfe, Montgomery, O’Sullivan.

Subs: Chapman, Mayse, McNally, Cochrane, Bradley, Jordan, Buchanan.

INSTITUTE: Doherty, Morrow, Quigley, Leppard, Tweed, Mullan, Mbuli, King, Cadin, Harris, McCormick.

Subs: Muldoon, McClure, O.McLaughlin, K.McLaughlin, P.McLaughlin, McKinney, McCarron.

Referee: Neil Robinson.

