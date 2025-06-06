Stuart King has further bolstered his Newry City squad ahead of their Premier Intermediate League campaign with the double signing of Lee Newell and Declan Carville.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newell previously spent time at The Showgrounds during their last stint in the Premiership, making 17 top-flight appearances and scoring twice in the process, before joining Championship outfit Ards.

The 28-year-old, who also enjoyed stints at Banbridge Rangers and Rathfriland Rangers, could play a key role as Newry look to achieve promotion back to Northern Ireland’s second-tier and new boss King feels Newell’s arrival is significant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Lee is a massive signing for us,” King said on the club’s website. “I know there was a lot of interest in him, including teams in higher leagues, so I think for us to get him is a massive statement.

Lee Newell has returned to Newry City. (Photo by Brendan Monaghan Photography/Newry City AFC)

“He will be able to lead the line, work really hard on the pitch and will be a massive part of what we are trying to do so I’m delighted he has decided to come to us.”

On returning to the club, Newell said: “I am very happy to be back at Newry.

"The project that Stuart, Darren (Mullen, chairman) and Pixie (Ryan Moffatt, assistant) have started here is exciting and I want to be a part of it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is a fantastic club and it deserves to be competing at the top end of Irish League football. I can’t wait to get started and do my bit to help the club be successful again.”

Carville is also returning to familiar surroundings having made 235 appearances across previous spells at Newry before joining Annagh United in 2023.

The 35-year-old, who also spent time on the books of Ballymena United, joins from Banbridge Town and King says it was an easy decision to sign Carville.

“Decky’s signing is a no brainer,” he said. “He loves the club and has shown me how much he wants to be back playing for Newry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"His record last season was very good and he will be a real handful for any defence at this level.”

Carville added: “I am delighted to be back at the club after a short spell away and I’m here to help the team and club get back to where it belongs.