Ballymacash Rangers chairman Stuart Thompson previously watched on from the stands as Gary Hamilton lit up The Oval during his playing days and can now reflect on an “incredible” moment after appointing the Irish League legend as manager of the third-tier club.

The Lisburn-based outfit announced last weekend that former Glenavon boss Hamilton was making his return to management at the Bluebell Stadium – his first job since departing the Lurgan Blues, where he won two Irish Cup crowns and spent almost 12 years.

As a Glens fan, Thompson cheered on Hamilton during his stint in East Belfast and celebrated as he helped guide them to what remains their last Premiership title triumph in 2009.

Those memories were still floating through Thompson’s head when recently sat across from Hamilton as they discussed the potential of him becoming Ballymacash boss – something which has came to fruition and given the whole club a major boost.

Gary Hamilton scored 106 goals for Glentoran. (Photo by Russell Pritchard/Presseye)

"It's incredible,” reflected Thompson. “I'm really proud as chairman and of all the hard work that has gone in behind the scenes to get Gary in.

"I'm a Glentoran fan and I remember watching Gary scoring goals for the Glens!

"My best mate is Andy McGrory who is playing for Ballymacash and he was at Glenavon so I followed Gary's Glenavon team too...any Saturday Ballymacash didn't have a game I was down at Glenavon.

"I took two 52-seater buses to both Irish Cup finals from the Bluebell and now you have Gary managing your football club! It's crazy how it all works.

"When we were sitting talking I was saying 'I used to watch you pinging in goals for Glentoran!'. He was a brilliant player and had a touch of class.

"The whole club is buzzing. There were a lot of top class managers in for the job and the profile of the club is very high.

"We know where we want to be as a football club...the sky is the limit for the club.

"Even when I took on the chairman role, I love winning and we knew we wanted a special manager this time. Now was the time to get a top class manager in.”

Ballymacash booked their spot in the Irish League pyramid for the first time in 2022 under Lee Forsythe and were on the cusp of back-to-back promotions, ultimately edged out by Premier Intermediate League champions Bangor before losing in a play-off to Knockbreda.

With state-of-the-art facilities at the Bluebell, Ballymacash hold ambition of progressing through the tiers and Thompson believes the appointment of Hamilton will help them achieve that goal.

"There's no doubt about it that we want to be a Championship team by the end of next season and it's not like we want to get there and stop - the aim will be to get into the Premiership,” added Thompson. "I'm Ballymacash born and bred.

"My family played for Ballymacash and I was following them in Intermediate A, into Intermediate B and I used to run buses - I remember running one to Kilkeel Valley Rangers.