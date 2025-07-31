SUPERCUPNI 2025: Manchester United, Larne and Shamrock Rovers amongst big winners in Girls' Premier Section

Larne celebrates victory against Kilmarnock. (Photo by Brian Little/Presseye)

It was Finals’ Day in the Girls’ Premier and Junior sections of the Budget Energy SuperCupNI, and the teams did not disappoint, putting on a fine spectacle for the fans.

First up was the Junior section final at Dixon Park between Manchester United and American side Surf Select.

After both sides exchanged efforts in the early stages it was player of the tournament Eva Bold who opened the scoring for United with a wonder goal from outside the area which flew into the top corner of the Select net.

The US team responded well but were reduced to 10 players when their goalkeeper was sent off for handball outside the box when blocking a United shot on goal.

United looked set to dominate but almost lost their lead on the stroke of half-time when Surf Select hit the crossbar twice in quick succession but held on to lead by a single goal at the break.

The second period was an evenly contested event, but eventually the extra pair of legs made the difference and United got their second when Halle Morley slotted home after being played through.

Georgie Clough then made it three late on with a delightful chip as United reigned victorious and lifted the Junior trophy.

Elsewhere in the Junior Globe Final, there was success for Larne who defeated 4-3 in an exciting game at Mossley. There was to be no such luck for Crusaders though, as they went down 5-1 to FC United in the Vase Final.

In the Girls’ Premier section final Shamrock Rovers edged Brighton 3-2 in an exciting game in Ballyclare.

Brighton made the better start to the game and forced Rovers into a defensive error that led to the English side’s number 88 tucking the ball away into the net.

Kassie McLoughlin twice went close for Rovers but against the run of play Brighton grabbed a second when their number 85 rifled into the top corner of the net to take a 2-0 lead into the break.

The second half belonged to the Dubliners as they raced back into the game. McLoughlin was first to score with a clever header, then she made it 2-2 as Rovers broke on the counter-attack. Then just as the game looked to be heading for penalties, Hailey Twomey took control of the ball before slotting beyond the keeper to spark wild celebrations.

Rovers’ Mia Murtagh was once again outstanding and after the final whistle was named player of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland had the consolation of triumphing 4-1 in the Vase Final against Surf Select at The Diamond after they narrowly missed out on a Cup Final place. Charlotte Havern with the standout performance as she picked up a double.