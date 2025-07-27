Last year’s SuperCup NI opening parade was a soggy affair Pic: Pacemaker Press

Thousands of people lined the streets of Coleraine for the opening ceremony of this year’s SuperCupNI tournament.

The tournament was due to be officially opened by former Northern Ireland defender Gareth McAuley, who won 80 caps for his country and scored a memorable goal in the win against Ukraine at Euro 2016.

McAuley was set to lead 62 elite boys’ and girls’ teams through the streets of Coleraine, before officially opening the 42nd edition of the youth football tournament in front of a packed crowd at the Coleraine Showgrounds.

More than 1,200 of the brightest young players from five continents have arrived in the region for a week of international youth football, with over 150 matches set to take place at venues across the Causeway Coast and Glens, Antrim and Newtownabbey and Mid and East Antrim.

More than 55,000 spectators from across the globe are expected to attend the tournament, with the thrilling action getting under way today.

The Girls’ Premier and Junior finals will take place at Dixon Park, Ballyclare on Thursday (July 31), while the Boys’ Minor, Junior and Premier finals will be staged at the Coleraine Showgrounds on Friday (August 1).

Headline names for 2025 include Manchester United, Brighton & Hove Albion, West Ham United, Celtic, Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United, who will join a strong line-up of county representative teams and local clubs including Linfield, Cliftonville, Crusaders and Coleraine.

McAuley competed in the tournament in 1994 when he represented the Dundonald Junior League in the Boys’ Junior Section.

On opening this year’s edition, he said: “It’s a real privilege to officially launch this year’s Budget Energy SuperCupNI. Playing in this tournament was a huge moment in my development as a young player and it gave me memories and friendships that have lasted a lifetime. It also offered a first glimpse of what it meant to compete at a higher level and that experience helped shape the rest of my career.

“There’s something truly special about this tournament. The welcome parade and opening ceremony are unforgettable and I know how much it means to the players to be part of it. To see thousands of people lining the streets and cheering them on shows just how important this tournament is to Northern Ireland and to the many top-class teams who travel here from around the world.

“I’d encourage every young footballer taking part this week to embrace the occasion, give it everything and take pride in representing their team and their country. I wish everyone the very best of luck for what I’m sure will be another brilliant week of football.”

Victor Leonard, chairperson of the Budget Energy SuperCupNI, said: “The opening ceremony and welcome parade are always a special highlight of the week and this year’s was one of the best we have ever seen. To have thousands of people lining the streets and packing the Coleraine Showgrounds to celebrate the start of the tournament demonstrates its longevity, enduring appeal and special place in Northern Ireland’s sporting calendar.