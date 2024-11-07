Glenn Taggart can still vividly recall hearing about a promising talent coming through the ranks at Carrick Rangers, a young striker that had been impressing for the club’s youth teams and the hopes were high – his name was Jonny Addis.

He was part of a group that tasted success at youth level and the County Antrim outfit were confident that Addis could make the seamless transition into senior football.

Fast forward 11 years later and it’s been proven that they’re a good judge of talent after Addis, according to statistician Marshall Gillespie, celebrated his 500th Irish League appearance in Cliftonville’s North Belfast Derby victory over Crusaders last Friday.

It’s hard to believe that one of the Premiership’s modern-day great centre-backs started out in attack – it was his 12 goals in 29 Championship appearances during the 2012/13 season that ultimately attracted interest from Glentoran and Addis has shown that sharpshooting ability at times since his positional transition, including an unforgettable thunderbolt against Newry City last season.

Jonny Addis recently celebrated his 500th Irish League appearance after playing for Carrick Rangers, Glentoran, Ballymena United and Cliftonville

"He's popped up with big moments and a lot of it is centered around his defensive qualities, but certainly he constantly reminds us he started off as a striker!" laughs Cliftonville boss Jim Magilton. “If you even look at the second goal away to Newry to win the game, he's calm enough to take a touch and finish. His goal in the Irish Cup semi-final was also so important for us because we hadn't beaten Larne yet.”

From that moment teenage Addis stepped onto the pitch for his Carrick debut, club legend Taggart knew he was destined for a distinguished Irish League career – there was just something different about the composure, calmness and, most importantly, the quality on display.

"I know him personally and he's always the type of player that could have went on to make a lot of appearances because he's a quality footballer,” he recalled. “With any young player breaking through and doing well, you wonder if they've sustainability and if they can learn that ugly side to the game, which Jonny did."

Just like any young player producing the goods, it’s never long before bigger clubs start sniffing around and it was during Addis’ time with Eddie Patterson at The Oval where he made the permanent switch from attacker to defender, forming a partnership with the likes of Jimmy Callacher and Marcus Kane.

"Any player who is doing well or making a name for themselves will always generate interest from other clubs,” added Taggart. “Of course I was disappointed when he left because I used to share lifts with him in his early days and pick him up and drop him off at his house and I know his family well.

"You're always sad to see players leave but you know it's for their good. Jonny's ambition was to push himself and looking at his success, it has been a great choice.

“The fact he's from Carrick and made such a great Irish League career for himself, everybody is really proud of him."

After five years in East Belfast - a period which included winning an Irish Cup – Addis departed for Ballymena United and made an instant impact for David Jeffrey’s side, helping them record their highest Premiership finish since 1980 in his first season, ultimately ending the campaign seven points behind champions Linfield in second.

"I sat beside Jonny in the dressing room at Ballymena when he first came in,” said Tony Kane, who played 358 times for the Sky Blues. “He hit the ground running when he came in and is a Rolls Royce defender.

"What was clear about him was how talented he was on the ball and his ability to play out of defence. He very rarely hoofed the ball away, which was strange in the Irish League for a centre-half!

“There were a few times the ball would be coming out of the sky and he'd take it down on his chest, go past a player and start an attack. He was calm and collected."

While his value as a player is clear, what also shines through when talking to those that have shared changing rooms with Addis is his value as a teammate and person.

"He's someone you want with you in the changing room and he brought everyone together,” adds Kane. “When someone new came into the group Jonny was always great at integrating them in and is an all-round good guy...I sat beside him and it was a pleasure for those years."

Since arriving at Cliftonville in 2021, Addis has became a fan’s favourite – he even has a supporters club named in his honour – and when Magilton was announced as new boss ahead of last season, a campaign which ended with the Reds collecting a historic Irish Cup crown, there was no doubt in his mind that the 32-year-old would be a pivotal figure.

"When you reach that milestone it tells you a lot about the player and person,” said the former Northern Ireland international. “What he has brought to Cliftonville under my tenure, he has been fantastic for us and the club.

"When we came in, we very quickly went to a back-three where Jonny is crucial...his courage to play, to take the ball, pass through the lines and his wide range of passing suited the way we wanted to play.

"It's important there are figures in your team that build confidence and if you want to build from the back there's no better person in the league to do that.

"It's his standing in the dressing room also - he's not a screamer or shouter but leads with his actions. That calmness he possesses is very important and if young players are looking for role models in the league, Jonny would certainly be one of them."

Magilton rewarded Addis with a new contract a matter of days after securing Irish Cup glory and while he’s celebrating a personal milestone, there’s no doubt that plenty remains in the tank.

"He works, has a young family and his ambitions are still very strong, as was outlined last year when you finish third and win an Irish Cup,” he added. “He has lots left and it'll be down to him as an individual how long he wants to continue.