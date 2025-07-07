"The opportunity is there for him": Teenage defender Ciaran Rogers-Duffy signs first professional contract at Glentoran
A product of the Glentoran Academy and the club’s Elite Scholarship Programme, the commanding 18-year-old centre-back enjoyed a fruitful 2024/25 season, captaining both the Colts and Reserves.
Rogers-Duffy led the Colts to a historic Harry Cavan Youth Cup triumph in April, captaining the side to victory as Glentoran lifted the trophy for the first time in 30 years following a dramatic penalty shootout win over Linfield.
“Becoming a professional footballer has been my dream since I first kicked a ball, so signing my first contract with Glentoran is an incredibly proud moment for me and my family,” Rogers-Duffy said.
“Last season was a massive one for me personally. I captained the Colts to the Harry Cavan win, wore the armband for the Reserves and had the opportunity to train with the first-team. I learned so much and developed a lot, but that chapter is now closed. The focus is firmly on what I can achieve next season.
“The standard within the senior squad is top class and it pushes you to improve every single day. There are so many top quality players at the club and having someone like Marcus Kane, a Glentoran legend, supporting me has been brilliant. He leads by example and is always there with advice and encouragement.
“Now it is about making an impact during the pre-season games and showing I am ready to step up. The hard work really starts now and I want to earn the right to represent this club at first-team level.”
Declan Devine, Glentoran first-team manager, added: “Ciaran has all the attributes you want in a young defender. He is strong, composed, vocal and reads the game exceptionally well. He impressed me throughout last season, not just with his performances but with the way he carried himself as captain. To lead both the Colts and Reserves at his age shows real leadership qualities.
“He has already impressed us in pre-season with how he has applied himself in training and embraced the challenge of stepping into the senior environment. Now the opportunity is there for him to show he is ready to take that next step.”
