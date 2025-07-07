​Two sides separated by 1,000 miles and a date delayed by six decades – but Germany’s Erzgebirge Aue proved united through football with Glenavon on Saturday.

​Cold War politics and visa issues in 1960 due to the fall of the Iron Curtain prevented the-then Northern Ireland champions Glenavon from facing the-then East Germany-based opposition in European Cup football.

The modern power of social media sparked recent bonds between the two clubs that led to the Lurgan Blues visiting Germany last year to face Erzgebirge Aue in a friendly and a weekend return leg resulted in over 1,000 away fans taking over Mourneview Park against a backdrop of colour and camaraderie.

Erzgebirge Aue’s 16,000-plus stadium and professional budget confirmed a significant gap between the German third-tier club and hosts Glenavon, with the visitors leaving Lurgan winners by 2-0 following the entertaining clash in which the result proved irrelevant compared to the success of bonds further strengthened.

Erzgebirge Aue fans, from left, Nico Weber, Rene Schurtzmann, Ulrike Unger, Jamie Schurtzmann and Danny Weber enjoying Saturday's pre-season friendly with Glenavon. (Photo by National World)

"The hope now is not to make this a one-time thing...there is now a friendship and partnership together,” said Erzgebirge Aue fan Ralph Kuehn, who highlighted a shared working-class background between a Glenavon club in the heart of the community and his own side built from a mining workforce. "There are similarities I think, with people putting so much into keeping everything going at both clubs.

"This is my first time in Northern Ireland and I'm not sure if, without this match being played, I would have thought to visit – but I'm really enjoying our time here.

"My first game was as a nine-year-old in 1984 when my father took me, I've been a supporter ever since.

"Our club came from a mining community digging for uranium.”

Ralph Kuehn before kick-off at Mourneview Park as part of the 1,000-plus group of Erzgebirge Aue fans who travelled over from Germany to face Glenavon. (Photo by National World)

Erzgebirge Aue boast a supporters’ club of motorcyclists called ‘The Violet Bikers’ and hundreds of fans arrived at Mourneview Park on a march through Lurgan from Brownlow House, entertaining the curious public en route with songs and high spirits.

Now under the banner of Erzgebirge Aue and sporting violet shirts, for the postponed 1960 tie against Glenavon the club operated as Wismut and played in a dark red top so many of the visiting fans could be seen wearing as retro shirts on Saturday.

"Material was hard to find in East Germany for a period so red was the common colour in football kits, with just different designs,” said Kuehn. "A former player called Bringfried Müller then became coach and in 1966 he changed the kit from red, picking violet to be distinctive compared to other clubs.

"It was very hard to find but his wife made the shirts for our first match in 1966 and it was a surprise when the players wore the violet tops.

"As fans we feel we are a very proud club with a rich tradition.”

Kuehn added: "I'm over with my girlfriend Marlene and we have been staying in Belfast.

"We took some time to do sight-seeing, looking at the Peace Walls which are very impressive as we had the Wall (the Berlin Wall) in Germany, so learning about the history.

"Then in the city we met with some of our fans, with a few hundred already in Belfast.

"The left-hand side driving is a bit different but I managed in the hire car.

"It's really amazing to me everything so far, I like old-school style and it's nice how Northern Ireland is not stuck-up, with everyone happy to have a conversation and share a beer together.

"We are going to take this opportunity to spend another few days travelling around Northern Ireland then the Republic of Ireland, leaving from Dublin.

"We will be driving along the coast and going to Bushmills whiskey distillery, with the plan to learn about the country and see places.”

Nico Weber, another fan who made the trip from Germany, described Northern Ireland as “a beautiful country”.

“We came up from Dublin on train and have been enjoying it all,” said the 20-year-old during the pre-match entertainment at Mourneview Park as supporters from both clubs mingled in the fan zone created for the occasion. "The stadium is impressive for a club this size...in Germany not many of a similar size would have a ground as nice.

"On the way here we were talking to local fans and gave them some stickers of our club.

"We've never been to Northern Ireland before so thought why not visit the country and to watch the football.

"We were at the game last year in Germany.