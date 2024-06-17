'There was nowhere else I wanted to go' - Latest Larne recruit happy to seal return and wants to play part in delivering further success
McKendry scored 12 Premiership goals for Coleraine last season and spent three campaigns at the Bannsiders before departing as a free agent this summer.
A product of Larne’s academy, McKendry has also spent time at Glenavon and Ipswich Town with the 25-year-old returning to the County Antrim outfit in 2019. He departed once again two years later as part of a deal that resulted in Ben Doherty’s arrival.
He adds further firepower to an attack that already includes the likes of Andy Ryan, Lee Bonis and Paul O’Neill, and McKendry believes playing for Larne gives him the best chance of competing for silverware.
“I’m absolutely delighted,” he told the club’s website. “It all came back so quickly but once I got the phone call there was nowhere else I wanted to go to.
“When you see how far the club has come on, even in the time I’ve been away, with back-to-back titles it’s great. I want to win trophies and I don’t see anywhere better to challenge for trophies than Larne.”
McKendry marks Larne’s first summer signing and manager Tiernan Lynch, who is preparing his side for another crack at Champions League qualifying next month with their first round opponents set to be revealed on Tuesday, believes the new recruit can offer a “different weapon”.
“We know all about Conor’s qualities having worked with him previously and also how we have seen him develop over these last three years of regular football at Coleraine,” he said. “He offers us a different weapon in attack and we’re looking forward to working with him once more.
“We are pleased to bring Conor back to the club so close to the start of pre-season as we work towards our European ties and the start of a new league season.”
