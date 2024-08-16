Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Coleraine head coach Dean Shiels admits summer transfer business “will bring added spice” to tonight’s Premiership derby showdown against Ballymena United.

With the Bannsiders transitioning into full-time football after their February takeover by businessmen Ranald McGregor-Smith and Patrick Mitchell, a number of players have departed the Showgrounds over recent months – and many have ended up down the road with rivals Ballymena.

Captain Stephen O’Donnell, former Northern Ireland international Josh Carson, Aaron Jarvis and Jack O’Mahony have all swapped Coleraine for the Sky Blues while ex-Fleetwood Town midfielder Dylan Boyle moved in the opposite direction, making his competitive club debut in Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Dungannon Swifts.

"When it comes to the season, whether it's the last game, second one or midway through, when the derbies come regardless of what's going on it'll be dictated on the day,” said Shiels. “I do think there will be added spice in regards to we've taken one of their players and they've O'Mahony, O'Donnell, Jarvis and Carson, so that will bring added spice to it.

Dylan Boyle (left) joined Coleraine from Ballymena United while Josh Carson (right) was one of four that moved in the opposite direction. PICS: Pacemaker

"The fixture is already big on its own but that gives it an added incentive for both teams to put one over on their nearest rivals. There will be no love lost - we know they're a physical team, they'll be aggressive and we'll have to stand up to that and show we can do the same."

On top of the four new arrivals from Coleraine, Jim Ervin’s Ballymena, who only narrowly avoided relegation last season due to a late play-off victory over Championship outfit Institute, have also recruited the likes of Danny Lafferty, Caolan Loughran and, perhaps most significantly of all, ex-Crusaders talisman Ben Kennedy.

With Carrick Rangers bringing in Seanan Clucas, Luke McCullough and Paul Heatley while Portadown signed Shay McCartan, Aaron McCarey and Lewis MacKinnon, Shiels feels the traditional “bottom-six could be a myth” this term.

