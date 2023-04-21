News you can trust since 1737
Three Loughgall players make it into 2022/23 Championship Team of the Season

Loughgall reached the Danske Bank Premiership for the first time since 2007 last weekend and now three of their players have been announced in the 2022/23 Championship Team of the Season.

By Johnny Morton
Published 21st Apr 2023, 12:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 12:25 BST

Goalkeeper Berraat Turker has kept 19 clean sheets – a new Championship record – and takes his deserved spot in the side alongside captain Ben Murdock, who has also been nominated for the Player of the Year award, and 23-year-old midfielder Pablo Andrade.

Warrenpoint Town have three representatives ahead of their promotion play-off with defensive duo Steven Ball and Luke Walsh joined by Kealan Dillon.

Matthew Ferguson and Adam Salley – the other two players up for the main individual award at Saturday’s event – lead the line having scored 44 goals between them.

Loughgall players and supporters celebrate after winning the Lough 41 Championship. Credit: David Kerr/NIFLLoughgall players and supporters celebrate after winning the Lough 41 Championship. Credit: David Kerr/NIFL
Loughgall players and supporters celebrate after winning the Lough 41 Championship. Credit: David Kerr/NIFL
Full team

Goalkeeper: Berraat Turker (Loughgall)

Defenders: Caomhan McGuinness (Ballyclare Comrades), Ben Murdock (Loughgall), Steven Ball, Luke Walsh (both Warrenpoint Town)

Midfielders: Pablo Andrade (Loughgall), Kealan Dillon (Warrenpoint Town), Richard Clarke (Ballinamallard United), Craig Taylor (Annagh United)

Forwards: Adam Salley (Ards), Matthew Ferguson (H&W Welders)

