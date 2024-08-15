Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Larne manager Tiernan Lynch has called on the club’s supporters to get behind his side at Inver Park tonight as they look to take one step closer to creating Irish League history on the European stage.

The Inver Reds head into their UEFA Conference League third qualifying round second-leg against Kosovan outfit FC Ballkani with a one-goal advantage after last week’s 1-0 triumph at the Fadil Vokrri Stadium thanks to Matty Lusty’s late strike.

This is the furthest stage Larne – the reigning Irish League champions – have reached in Europe and victory this evening would put them just one tie away, which will be against either Gibraltar’s Lincoln Red Imps or Dinamo Minsk from Belarus, from reaching the Conference League group stages and becoming the first Premiership side to achieve that significant feat.

Lynch’s men have enjoyed solid success on home turf since making their European debut back in 2021, only losing three of seven continental matches in Northern Ireland, and a repeat of that could put them on the cusp of history.

Matty Lusty celebrates after scoring the winner for Larne last Thursday. PIC: PACEMAKER BELFAST

"You look at the intimidation factor they tried to bring to the away leg,” Lynch told the club’s media channel. “It probably didn't mean as much because the stadium was too big but if we get what we know you can offer at Inver Park...we have to pack the place to the rafters, we have to be loud, be proud, be noisy, we need to get behind them and hopefully get over the line."

Lusty has been the breakout star of pre-season for Larne, following up his successful loan spell at Dungannon Swifts last season by earning a contract extension after scoring a brace against a Rangers XI and then netting the crucial winner in Kosovo.

"It's very hard to single anybody out after Thursday's performance,” reflected Lynch. “Matty came on and was a real livewire, gave us a different dimension and did what he seems to be doing in pre-season which is scoring goals."

Lusty will likely be handed further opportunities after Lee Bonis’ departure to ADO Den Haag earlier this week and says Larne won’t be sitting back to defend their slender advantage.

"I think they’ll come out all guns blazing but we’ll be ready for it,” he said. “We contained them last Thursday so we can do it again.