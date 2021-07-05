Tiernan Lynch feels Cian Bolger signing is 'another major step' forward

The Inver Park outfit have another the signing of the former Republic of Ireland international following his departure from Northampton Town and Lynch feels his experience of playing in League One will be invaluable for the club

“We feel that bringing Cian here is another major step on our journey," Lynch told the club website.

“He brings with him a lot of experience, after having played the amount of games he has in England, and the vast majority of them at League 1 level.

Tiernan Lynch with new signing Cian Bolger. PICTURE: Larne FC

“We also expect him to bring a lot of leadership the squad and knowhow as we continue our pursuit of where we want to go.

“I’m delighted to get him to the club and I think the fans will feel the same when they have had an opportunity to see him play.”

The the 6’4 defender began his professional career with Leicester City in 2010 and has gone on to make more than 300 appearances in the English Football League, over the last decade.

Bolger is now looking forward to getting started in the Irish League.

“Having spoken to Tiernan and others around the club, it’s clear to see how much of an exciting time this for the club and I can’t wait to get started,” he said.

“Once I came down to have a look around the club, spoke to Tiernan and Kenny I knew it was something I wanted to be a part of.

“Having spent all of my career in England so far, I hope I can bring that experience into the group and help some of the younger players.”

