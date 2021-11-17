Trai Hume off as Northern Ireland Under-21s suffer home defeat

Hume was red-carded in the 33rd minute following an incident involving Malta captain Ayrton Attard, who went to the ground after the pair had been standing side-by-side ahead of a corner.

The visitors then took the lead four minutes into the second half through a fine Marcus Grima strike from just outside the box.

Kofi Balmer had a header cleared off the line as Northern Ireland pushed for an equaliser, before substitute Andrea Zammit’s 89th-minute finish wrapped up victory for Malta.

Northern Ireland's Trai Hume remonstrates with the referee after he is shown a straight red card