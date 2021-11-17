Trai Hume off as Northern Ireland Under-21s suffer home defeat
Northern Ireland Under-21s were beaten 2-0 by Malta in Lurgan after having defender Trai Hume sent off in the first half.
Hume was red-carded in the 33rd minute following an incident involving Malta captain Ayrton Attard, who went to the ground after the pair had been standing side-by-side ahead of a corner.
The visitors then took the lead four minutes into the second half through a fine Marcus Grima strike from just outside the box.
Kofi Balmer had a header cleared off the line as Northern Ireland pushed for an equaliser, before substitute Andrea Zammit’s 89th-minute finish wrapped up victory for Malta.
The third defeat of Northern Ireland’s Euro 2023 qualifying campaign left them fourth in Group C on six points – nine behind top two Spain and Russia – with four more matches to play in the pool.