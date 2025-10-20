'True legend' double winner at inaugural Northern Ireland women's football awards

The inaugural NIFL Women’s Football Awards ceremony has been celebrated as “an opportunity to honour not just the players, but also the incredible staff and volunteers who have played a vital role in the continued growth of the NIFL female game”.

Northern Ireland Football League (NIFL) chief executive Gerard Lawlor highlighted the evening across social media following Saturday’s event in Belfast.

Lawlor posted: “Delighted as a league to have celebrated our Female Awards last night, an opportunity to honour not just the players, but also the incredible staff and volunteers who have played a vital role in the continued growth of the NIFL female game.”

Lawlor also highlighted former Northern Ireland international and Cliftonville Ladies player Marissa Callaghan following her recent retirement, posting “on a personal note, it was a real honour to recognise a true league legend...without doubt, one of the greatest ever to play in our league” and “a true trailblazer and inspiration for so many”.

Marissa Callaghan enjoying the inaugural NIFL Women’s Football Awards. (Photo by NIFL)

The ceremony will billed by organisers NIFL as a chance to recognise “the outstanding achievements of women’s football”.

The inaugural award winners were: Women’s Football Champion of the Year (sponsored by Linwoods Health Foods) - Billy Clarke; Women’s Premiership Goal of the Season (sponsored by Uhlsport) - Marissa Callaghan; Sports Direct Player of the Year – Teegan Lynch; Bondi Young Player of the Year – Kascie Weir; Rockshore Manager of the Year – Kim Turner; TicketCo Special Recognition Award – Marissa Callaghan.

