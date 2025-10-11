Unbeaten leaders feel veteran Irish League star will 'bring vital experience' after transfer confirmed

Annagh United feel experienced Irish League defender Ross Redman will “bring vital experience to the dressing room” after confirming his arrival as a player/coach.

Redman came through the ranks at Portadown before going on to enjoy spells with Glentoran and Ballymena United.

He returned to Shamrock Park for a second spell in 2023, making 27 league appearances to help his boyhood club seal immediate promotion back to the Premiership after winning the Championship title.

The 35-year-old signalled his intention to retire during the summer after his contract with the Ports expired following a career which included over 400 appearances, but he’s now made a switch to Annagh, lending his experience both on and off the pitch.

Former Portadown defender Ross Redman has joined Annagh United. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

Annagh, who have been involved in three top-flight promotion/relegation play-offs across recent years, including last season, have put together a 10-game unbeaten run at the start of this term.

Ciaran McGurgan’s men sit six points ahead of nearest challengers H&W Welders, who they host on Saturday afternoon, and boast the Championship’s best defensive record, conceding only five times so far this season.

The Co Armagh club will hope Redman’s experience can help play a key part in getting them over the line in their Premiership pursuit.

"We are delighted to announce the signing of player/coach Ross Redman,” the club posted on social media. The former Ports defender joins and needs no introduction with over 400+ Irish Premier League appearances.

“The 35 year old brings vital experience to the dressing room. Welcome Ross.”