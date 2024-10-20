Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cliftonville Ladies cruised to a trophy treble with a five-goal success over Lisburn Rangers Ladies in the Electric Ireland Women’s Challenge Cup final.

Caitlin McGuinness’ hat-trick plus goals from Louise McDaniel and Victoria Carleton secured silverware to complete a record-breaking campaign.

The Reds, having previously defeated Lisburn Rangers Ladies in the NIFL Women’s League Cup showdown and finished the NIFL Women’s Premiership with a perfect points haul, closed the campaign in style.

The National Football Stadium at Windsor Park showpiece attracted a crowd of 1,654 fans as Cliftonville Ladies added a landmark league-and-cup double.

Cliftonville Ladies celebrate a 5-0 success in the Electric Ireland Women’s Challenge Cup final over Lisburn Rangers Ladies to complete a trophy treble. (Photo by Stephen Hamilton/PressEye)

It also left Cliftonville Ladies celebrating Irish Cup glory for the first time since 2015.

"The girls have put a shift in all year,” said Caitlin McGuinness on BBC Sport NI. “Training has been unbelievable and you can tell it's been so competitive and we've brought it onto the pitch.

"Everyone has been outstanding this year.

"I'm delighted...a hat-trick in the Irish Cup final - what more could you want.”

It was 1-0 on six minutes as McGuinness’ pass was steered home by McDaniel.

Danielle Maxwell’s assist allowed McGuinness to open her account on 15 minutes then number three arrived past the hour mark off a Marissa Callaghan pass.

Carleton climbed off the sidelines to convert with a slick half-volley as McGuinness and Callaghan combined to create the opening.

The hat-trick finish – on 87 minutes off McDaniel’s pass – provided a perfect closing highlight.

Maxwell described the season as “unbelievable”.

"It is unbelievable, to win the league alone is a big achievement but to do the treble is creating history for the club," said Maxwell on BBC Sport NI. "Every game this season we were hurt from last year in the league and in the cups and tonight we had that feeling, so the girls were really up for it.

"We're an attacking side, once we get one goal, they keep coming...we're that kind of team."

Callaghan dedicated victory to her late nephew, Ryan.

"My nephew Ryan passed away this time last year and my family is here tonight and we are wearing our armbands and it's dedicated to him tonight," said Callaghan on BBC Sport NI. "Unfortunately, I couldn't get myself a goal...I hit the crossbar, the post - everything!

"It has not been easy, but the girls were outstanding tonight.

"Caitlin McGuinness - what a hat-trick! I'm so happy and proud of them.”

She added: "We have worked so, so hard together.

"We put in the shifts with late hours and early mornings and it means everything."

CLIFTONVILLE LADIES: Erin McAllister, Abbie Magee, Hannah Doherty, Kelsie Burrows (captain), Fi Morgan, Toni-Leigh Finnegan, Danielle Maxwell, Louise McDaniel, Caitlin McGuinness, Marissa Callaghan, Kirsty McGuinness.

Subs: (used) Orleigha McGuinness, Victoria Carleton, Carla Devine, Aoibhe O’Neill, Katie Markey; (unused) Tasmin Carter, Aisling Anderson.

LISBURN RANGERS LADIES: Emma Higgins, Kathryn McConnell, Faye Loughran, Caoimhe Gelston Mulholland, Erin McGreevy, Helen Parker (captain), Ellie-Mae Dickson, Cara Tumelty, Gracie Conway, Molly Loughran, Sophie Megaw.