Northern Ireland-born Neil Lennon has been appointed Dunfermline boss on an initial short-term deal until the end of this season. (Photo by John Walton/PA Wire)

Dunfermline have appointed ex-Northern Ireland captain Neil Lennon as their new manager on an initial short-term deal until the end of this season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 53-year-old from Lurgan takes the reins of the Scottish Championship strugglers after Michael Tidser was relieved of his duties earlier this week following just 11 games in charge.

Lennon, who has managed Celtic twice as well as Bolton, Hibernian and Omonia, has been out of the game since an ill-fated spell in charge of Rapid Bucharest came to an end last August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m very excited about the prospect of joining Dunfermline Athletic Football Club,” he told the Pars’ official website. “Once I spoke to (new co-owner) James Bord he put across a very compelling proposition on his ambitions for the club. However, short term our aim is obviously to be in the Championship next season.

“Having watched the match against Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup it’s clear there’s talent in the squad, perhaps just a little low on confidence at the minute.

“What we want to do is bring an energy, confidence and an exciting brand of football. It may not happen instantly but we want to play on the front foot, excite supporters and get the players believing in what we’re doing.”

Former Northern Ireland midfielder Lennon will be assisted by Iain Brunskill, who was also his number two in his previous role in Romania. His first game in charge will be away to Ayr, who are managed by his former Celtic captain Scott Brown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dunfermline, now on to their third permanent manager of the season after James McPake was sacked in December, are currently second bottom of the table and have won just one of their last eight games in all competitions.

Pars chairman and chief executive David Cook said: “We very quickly identified Neil as the outstanding candidate for the role. Having managed at the very highest level in the country, he will bring a huge wealth of experience to the club.

“Whilst it’s been a team effort in securing the services of such a high-calibre manager, this wouldn’t have been possible without James Bord’s personal involvement in the negotiations.