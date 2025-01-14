Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Larne have bolstered the club’s attacking line-up with a short-term deal for Saint Kitts and Nevis international striker Harry Panayiotou.

The 30-year-old will line out for the Inver Reds across the rest of the current 2024/25 campaign.

Panayiotou has won 38 caps for Saint Kitts and Nevis and will link up again with Larne’s head of football Nathan Rooney, who described the striker as bringing elements ‘vital’ to the defending Irish League champions’ attacking options.

“I have previously worked with Harrison for a short period of time in the past and I know what he will be able to bring to our group in terms of experience, having played at similar levels in England and Scotland, alongside other leagues in Europe,” said Rooney on the official Larne club website. “As a player, he possesses good hold up play for a centre forward, while also being able to lead the line in terms of pressing really well with an ability to mix up his movements in the box, which is something that is vital that our forward line continues to do.

Larne have signed Saint Kitts and Nevis international striker Harry Panayiotou until the end of the season. (Photo by Larne FC)

“Harrison has impressed me with his knowledge of the league during our conversations and, as I mentioned previously, has experience playing at Livingston in the Scottish Premiership and at various National League sides in England which is similar in style to the NIFL Premiership.

“Every player that comes in the door at Inver Park has to align with the personality and environment which we want our group to have at the club alongside adding value on the pitch, which Harrison will no doubt be able to do once fully fit and up to speed with our tactical ideas.”

Leicester-born Panayiotou has over 200 appearances to his name for clubs across England, Scotland, Greece, Gibraltar and Malta.

As a product of his hometown club’s Academy system, Panayiotou marked his Championship debut in 2012 with a late winning goal for Leicester City to defeat Leeds United.

Other career highlights include 12 goals in 37 appearances for Aldershot Town at National League level as the club’s leading goalscorer, plus time with Livingston in the Scottish Premiership before playing under Rooney at Gibraltar-based Bruno’s Magpies.

“It’s nice to get the move over the line, I’ve been speaking to the club for around a week or so and now that we’ve managed to get the deal over the line, I’m buzzing,” said Panayiotou on Larne’s website. “I’ve trained a couple of times now with the boys and everyone has been so helpful and welcoming me into the club.

“As a player I’m a forward who can act as a bit of an all-rounder – I can come short but can also play long if required. I’m looking forward to getting the head down in training, getting sharper and hopefully getting some minutes when The Gaffer calls on me.

“Arriving in Northern Ireland and in a new place is nothing new to me, I’ve played in a lot of different leagues and internationally against all types of different players, so I think that will help me a lot when adapting to the Premiership over here.

“For me, it’s a team game so I just want to be the best team player I can, get focused on scoring goals and helping my team-mates, and hopefully win some trophies with Larne.”