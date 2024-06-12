Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northern Ireland boxing legend Carl Frampton was happy to recall his boyhood supporting Crusaders during a special kit launch for 2024/25 by the Irish League club.

Frampton features in a video produced to celebrate the club’s launch of home and away kits sponsored by BoyleSports.

He is joined by Crusaders legend Kirk Hunter - one of the Seaview outfit’s most celebrated players – and looks back on those early days watching games.

"My first memory of coming down to the Crues was probably, I'm guessing, seven or eight, something like that, asking aul lads 'will you lift me over?',” said Frampton in the video.

Northern Ireland boxing legend and Crusaders football fan Carl Frampton helping to launch the Irish League club's home and away kits for the 2024/25 campaign. (Photo by Ryan Ward Film & Photography)

Current players Robbie Weir and Jarlath O’Rourke – plus summer signing Jordan Stewart – were also on hand for the kit launch.

A statement linked to the launch highlights “a home kit which harks back to the iconic Adidas Originals kit worn by Kirk Hunter in the late 1980s” and “new all-black away jersey...which introduces a fresh take on the classic pinstriped design, a beloved pattern that has appeared in various home kits over the years”.