Carrick Rangers have issued a statement on behalf of the Irish League club and goalkeeper Jack McIntyre “to apologise for any distress caused” following Saturday’s incident involving the player and a Cliftonville ball boy.

A donation to the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice has also been made by Rangers in the aftermath of the weekend Sports Direct Premiership game.

Camera footage published on the BBC Sport NI website over Saturday evening captured the incident at Solitude in a 20-second clip.

The footage shows McIntyre going behind the net to retrieve a ball during the match, with the ball boy approaching the player holding out a ball.

McIntyre takes the ball into his right hand but then appears to push the ball boy with his left.

The Carrick Rangers statement was published via official club social media platforms on Monday evening as follows: “Carrick Rangers FC, and goalkeeper Jack McIntyre, wish to apologise for any distress caused as a result of an incident that took place on Saturday 22nd March at Solitude, in our Sports Direct Premiership tie against Cliftonville FC.

“In acknowledging any distress caused, the Club has made a donation to the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice, and will also endeavour to make contact with the ball tender and their family.

“Any internal disciplinary investigation will, in accordance with employment good practice, remain confidential between the employee and employer.

Carrick Rangers goalkeeper Jack McIntyre - pictured playing earlier this month in the Sports Direct Premiership against Portadown. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

“Carrick Rangers FC will be making no further comment on this matter.”

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI), in response to a request by the News Letter on Monday morning, stated how “police received a report of an assault at a football match in the Cliftonville Street area of north Belfast on Saturday, March 22” and that “enquiries are ongoing”.

The moment in the first half led to home fans reportedly booing Carrick goalkeeper McIntyre over the remainder of the fixture.

It is understood the referee did not caution McIntyre.

A statement released on Sunday by the Irish Football Association confirmed the governing body as “aware of the incident” but highlighted the need to wait until the referee’s report is logged, as per “usual protocol”.

The Irish FA statement in full reads as follows: “The Irish FA is aware of the incident, however, we have to wait until we receive the referee’s report before we can investigate further. This is the usual protocol.”

BBC Sport NI reported the following Irish FA statement on Monday morning: "Should the matter be formally referred to the Disciplinary Committee, normal disciplinary protocols will be followed in line with established procedures".

Both Carrick Rangers boss Stephen Baxter and his Cliftonville counterpart Jim Magilton were unable to offer any definitive post-match verdict during interviews with BBC Sport NI on Saturday.

"I honestly didn't see it, I heard the crowd roaring, but I didn't see any push, so I have nothing to say," Baxter told BBC Sport NI in his post-match comments.

Cliftonville manager Magilton also told BBC Sport NI in his post-match interview “I haven’t seen it back so I can’t comment”.

"If he has done that then he is lucky and only he will know," said Magilton, as reported by BBC Sport NI. "I haven't seen it back so I can't comment, but if he has put hands on the ball boy and that is the rule then he was lucky not to be sent off.

"You'll have to ask Jack McIntyre whether he laid hands on the boy or not."