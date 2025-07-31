WATCH: 'It's certainly not good for the heart' - Linfield boss Scott Boyd reflects on penalty-shoot out win against Blackburn Rovers at SuperCupNI
Linfield looked dead and buried at half-time as Rovers led by a two-goal buffer as Divine Shitu and Jacob Woods both found the back of the net.
However, they were given a lifeline midway through the second-half when Cruz O’Neill’s corner kick forced Rovers stopper Jacob Lumor into scoring an unfortunate own goal.
The Blues never gave up hope and netted late equaliser when a fine team move resulted in Oliver Prenter firing home to set-up penalty kicks.
The first 13 penalties were converted by both teams but Rovers blinked first as Jonas Henderson dived to his left to thwart Teddy Simpson’s attempt.
"It’s certainly not good for the heart,” said Linfield manager Scott Boyd.
"First and foremost, I’d like to pay massive credit to Blackburn Rovers. They are an incredible football team with so many talented boys.
"We went in 2-0 down at half-time and it was a somewhat nervy first-half, we never really got going.
"At half-time, we asked them to come out, leave everything out on the pitch and have no regrets.
"I think we did that and some...what a performance in the second-half.
"Jonas stepped up and he’s done that a few times for us. He’s an incredible boy, incredible goalkeeper and he’s got a big future ahead of him.
"Every penalty taker that steps up shows real courage and it’s not easy to take a penalty for both sides.”
Former Linfield striker Glenn Ferguson, who is the head of youth development at Windsor Park, watched on and provided his advice to the players before the decisive spot-kicks.
In a lovely tribute, the organising committee at Bushmills gave a special memento to Lucas Moore and Aaron Duffy who both broke their wrist at the venue on Monday.
"Glenn’s a massive support to everybody, he’s a Linfield legend and a role model,” Boyd added.
"He said whatever happens that we are very proud of the boys whether they win or lose.
"It was real support and encouragement and thankfully we got over the line.
“One of the boys broke their right wrist and the other their left wrist.
"They are in good spirits, they’ve been part of our group since they’ve returned from hospital and a big thanks to Bushmills for their nice gesture.
“They are our 18th and 19th man and we are so proud of how they’ve responded.”
Linfield were beaten in the final by Crusaders last year but can put that right twelve months later as they meet Cliftonville at The Showgrounds on Friday.
The Reds were also victorious on spot-kicks as they ousted Shamrock Rovers in the final four.
"We have a few sore bodies in there but Cliftonville are a great club, great team, they are in our league and it’ll be competitive,” Boyd continued.
"It will be a great game and they are coached really well. Kieran O’Connor is a really good guy so it’s something to look forward to.”
